How is Evil Geniuses gearing up for VCT 2023 season?

Evil Geniuses has been a relatively quiet presence in the VCT 2023 Americas League until yesterday, when the organization finally announced most of their Valorant roster for the upcoming season. The popular North American esports team chose to make use of the upper limit while creating their roster, which now comprises of seven players and two coaches.

VCT 2023 will begin with the Kickoff Tournament, which will pit all thirty partnered teams from across three territories in a LAN setup. Partnered rosters will be traveling to São Paulo, Brazil, to grab the winner's title for 2023's first international event in Valorant esports. Fans will witness the new Evil Geniuses Valorant roster for the first time in the introductory tournament.

Unlike other "super" teams in North America and beyond, Evil Geniuses (EG) is planning to build a 10-man Valorant roster for the upcoming 2023 season. The organization added two new athletes and retained all five of EG's previous members. Interestingly, the announcement didn't state which of their current players would be active on the roster, leaving room for speculation.

Here's how Evil Geniuses shaped up their Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023

As part of their plan, the organization acquired Ethan, a former athlete for NRG Valorant, and BcJ, who was a part of the now disbanded XSET roster. The Evil Geniuses Valorant roster now comprises of the following athletes, as per their official announcement on November 11:

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello Jeffrey "Reformed" Lu Alexander "jawgemo" Mor Corbin "C0M" Lee Vincent "Apotheon" Le Ethan "Ethan" Arnold Brendan "BcJ" Jensen

EG also fields a prominent head coach, Christine "potter" Chi, and an assistant coach, Jimmy "LiN" Lin, to guide the North American roster.

At the moment, it's difficult to speculate as to who will claim the five active player spots. The announcement video also showcased three blank frames beside EG's confirmed players. Reportedly, the organization will be filling those spots with new athletes to fulfill its 10-man roster plan.

Despite the efforts of the organization throughout 2021 and 2022, Evil Geniuses hasn't been able to make a significant mark in Valorant esports yet. The roster's performance has been consistently poor in erstwhile tournaments. Hence, fans were expecting a significant rebuild of the roster like other franchised teams, but the organization had different plans altogether.

From the looks of it, Evil Geniuses wanted to give its long-standing athletes a second chance while adding new players to the roster for VCT 2023. The announcement video has definitely given many fans hope to believe in EG's plans. However, the organization didn't reveal its exact plans surrounding the unconventional roster size.

As per rumors, the staff is expected to spend the remainder of the VCT 2023 off-season experimenting with the 10-man team to squeeze out a worthy playing-five and a substitute from their roster. The pre-season window for VCT 2023 closes on February 1, 2023, giving Evil Geniuses plenty of time to customize its active roster.

There will also be a mid-season player transfer window, which will enable partnered organizations to tweak their roster after the Kickoff Tournament. Evil Geniuses can also make use of this window, beginning on March 6, 2023, to further modiy and fine-tune their roster.

