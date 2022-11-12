How is Team Liquid gearing up for VCT 2023?

On November 11, popular esports organization Team Liquid officially announced their reformed VCT 2023 roster, which will be competing in international leagues next year. Fans will see them perform for the first time in the kickoff tournament, which is slated to begin in February 2023.

Team Liquid is one of the ten VCT partners from the EMEA region working alongside Riot to improve the Valorant esports experience. Reputable organizations like Fnatic, Natus Vincere, and Team Vitality are also a part of the VCT EMEA International League.

Keeping a portion of their VCT 2022 roster intact, Team Liquid signed three new players to meet their roster requirements for next year. From the looks of it, Team Liquid is going to be pretty hard to defeat in VCT 2023.

Here's what Team Liquid's Valorant roster looks like ahead of VCT 2023

Team Liquid currently consists of the following athletes:

Dom "Soulcas" Sulcas Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen Igor "Redgar" Vlasov Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel

The rulebook requires that teams have at least six members on their roster, including coaches and other support staff. The organization may choose to field a substitute player for the roster or meet the minimum roster requirements with existing support staff. The aforementioned roster is currently backed by head coach Emil "eMIL" Sandgren and performance coach Tanner "7teen" Curtis.

Soulcas and Jamppi, alongside iconic athletes Scream, Nivera, and Dimasick, were a part of Team Liquid's old Valorant roster, which participated in VCT 2022. The Scream-led team grabbed a ticket to Valorant Champions, following an impeccable win in the EMEA LCQ finals. They even breezed through the group stage with a 2-1 score in the Champions 2022. However, they fumbled in the playoffs, leading to a disappointing exit.

Following Riot's announcement regarding the partnership program, Scream, Nivera, and Dimasick chose to move on and look for new offers. Scream and Nivera have now joined Karmine Corp, while Dimasick is still a free agent.

Following Scream, Nivera, and Dimasick's departure, Team Liquid brought in Redgar, Sayf, and nAts. Sayf is a former Guild Esports athlete and has showcased a lot of potential with his previous performances in a flex role. However, he will now be sticking to a primary duelist role for Team Liquid.

Redgar and nAts were a part of M3 Champions, a team that defined excellence with their impeccable performances. M3 Champions formed out of Gambit Esports' Valorant roster following the Russia-Ukraine turmoil, which caused Riot to restrict Russian organizations from participating in Valorant esports. Because of their experience, Redgar and nAts were definitely two of the most sought-after athletes in the EMEA scene.

Redgar has been one of the strongest in-game leaders in EMEA and is expected to continue in the same role for Team Liquid. NAts requires no introduction as a 'Viper Main', and is expected to assume the role of a primary controller for the team.

As for the veterans, Jamppi will stick to Sentinel Agents, primarily Chamber, and Soulcas will initiate duels for his team as a Skye, KAY/O, or Fade. Overall, Team Liquid appears to have a solid roster and is expected to be a reckoning force against their competitors in EMEA and beyond.

