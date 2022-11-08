5 best Valorant pros who played Viper in VCT 2022

The erstwhile VCT 2022 provided many budding Valorant teams a chance to prove their worth, which led to many historical moments. Interestingly, many big-brain strategies from the pros were linked to the game's most beloved Controller Agent, Viper.

Viper has been a part of the game's character roster since its beta. However, she wasn't always the most-picked Controller of Valorant. A series of changes later, she became one of the most versatile Agents in the game.

Viper's kit encourages a defensive and unpredictable playstyle, which many Valorant pros have mastered so far. This article will highlight some of the best athletes who played the toxin-yielding Agent in VCT 2022.

5 best Valorant pros who chose to main Viper in VCT 2022

1) Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

SugarZ3ro rose as a black horse athlete with his pro Controller moves in Valorant Champions 2022. He was often seen picking Viper in games and clutching rounds for his team, Zeta Division.

Zeta has made it to the VCT partnership program, and will be fielding the same roster as VCT 2022 for next year. Hence, fans will probably see more of SugarZ3ro's epic Viper plays in the upcoming season.

VCT 2022 bore witness to Watanabe executing some of the most complex strategies in the toughest situations. Apart from Viper, he is known for weaving the most magical strategies with Astra during impossible rounds.

2) Kim "MaKo" Myeong-kwan

MaKo has consistently surprised his fans and opponents with wondrous clutches. He regularly picks Viper on maps like Breeze, Icebox, and Bind, and has showcased many intelligent executions with her toxins.

MaKo plays for DRX, one of the 10 partnered teams in VCT Pacific League. Like Zeta, DRX underwent minimal changes for next year's circuit. Fans will be seeing more of MaKo's legendary Viper plays in VCT 2023.

The star player assumes a support role for his team and is a Controller-main. Apart from Viper, the prodigy also picks Omen and Brimstone depending on the map.

3) Jordan "AYRIN" He

Former XSET athlete Ayrin is now a member of the budding Indian esports organization, Global Esports. He will lead the newly-built roster as an IGL. Hence, he will stick to a supportive role like before, which indicates that fans will be witnessing more of his extraordinary executions with Viper.

Global Esports is a VCT Pacific League partner, just like DRX and Zeta Division, and is fielding a team of young, uncharted Valorant athletes with tremendous firepower. It's up to Ayrin, the most experienced player on the roster, to guide them to glory.

While he mostly sticks to playing Controller Agents like Viper and Omen, fans have witnessed Ayrin playing Killjoy and Sage based on his team's requirements while in XSET's roster.

4) Sean "Bang" Bezerra

Regarded as one of the best Controller players in North America, Bang has consistently outplayed his opponents with his unbreakable executions involving Viper's kit. One can blindly trust him for support in the most crucial of situations.

Bang plays for 100 Thieves, a North American Valorant partner who hosts some of the top talents from the region. The organization signed Bang on loan from TSM after the infamous The Guard versus 100T matchup in VCT 2022 NA Challengers Stage 1. He was soon fully acquired from under TSM's hood, and has been on the roster ever since.

5) Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin

nAts has showcased some of the most influential "Viper Main" plays in VCT 2022. The 20-year-old is presently a free agent and is looking for offers. However, several online sources have suggested that he may join Team Liquid for its VCT 2023 endeavors once his visa application receives clearance.

nAts was previously a part of Gambit Esports, which morphed into M3 Champions for VCT 2022 EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers. The Valorant roster disbanded after their loss against Team Liquid in the LCQ finals.

He is definitely one of the most sought-after players in EMEA. He clutched many rounds as Viper and also exposed his opponents' vulnerability in creative ways to provide his team with some rare support. It will be interesting to see his final destination for VCT 2023.

