Fortnite's Midas skin blatantly copied for Valorant's Chamber agent, accuse players

Valorant has yet again upset Fortnite players with its all-new and upcoming agent Chamber. Loopers have leveled accusations that the art design of the Chamber agent was blatantly copied from the Fortnite Midas skin.

Obviously, Valorant and Fortnite are completely different games, and their art designs are also quite different. However, the upcoming Valorant agent Chamber bears an uncanny resemblance to Midas, given his outfit, physical appearance, and the highlights of gold.

Naturally, the resemblance between the two characters probably has a deeper reason for making loopers feel upset. Many popular Fortnite players abandoned the battle royale to get a taste of Valorant, which explains the friction between fans of both games.

Valorant's Chamber agent looks like a carbon copy of Midas from Fortnite

Midas is supposed to be a rich, evil genius gentleman, and one clearly gets that vibe just by looking at him. Although Chamber might not be evil, he definitely looks like a well-dressed rich person.

Chamber wears a suit vest, unnaturally similar to the one worn by Midas in Fortnite. Midas' dark nature is depicted in his simple black and white clothing, but Chamber has a bit more color and style to him. However, both the characters clearly seem to have a preference for gold in their designs.

While Midas' hands are made of gold and he wields golden weapons, Chamber from Valorant has a gold tattoo on his forehead, a golden watch and belt buckle, as well as a golden weapon, just like Midas.

Some fans might also find a likeness between the hairstyles of the two characters. However, Chamber is clearly bulkier and more physically fit in comparison to Midas.

Will Fortnite force Valorant to change Chamber's design?

Valorant has already delayed the Chamber agent for a very long time. Fans have been growing desperate to finally play the new agent, and they cannot wait any longer. Naturally, to remain on schedule, Valorant cannot afford to redesign Chamber just to please Fortnite fans.

Chamber may be revealed at any time during Act 3 Episode 3 of Valorant. This puts his arrival between November 16 and November 18.

History repeats itself as Valorant copies a Fortnite character

This won't be the first time loopers have accused Valorant of copying a character from Fortnite. The last agent to arrive in Valorant was KA/YO, the mechanical initiator. Unfortunately, he, too, was allegedly inspired by the Foundation from Fortnite.

In fact, his fragment grenade is believed to be a version of the Zero Point in Fortnite. Therefore, when Valorant ended up blatantly copying yet another one of Fortnite's characters, loopers were bound to get upset.

Edited by Atul S