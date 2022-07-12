5 strongest enemies in Roblox Da Hood

In the gang-infested Roblox universe of Da Hood, players have to fight for survival when having shootouts with dangerous enemy gangs. When confronted, certain opponents tend to unleash the most lethal damage, whereas others follow the path of non-violence and like to relax.

Users who choose the criminal road must join gangs for protection. Therefore, if one of the gang members is provoked, the entire unit can initiate a full-fledged server war. They can even create their own crews if they are powerful and well known in the game.

Every gang has features and methods that set them apart from others. The title's loyal community is well-versed in dealing with cops and members of various competing factions.

Things can get vicious and violent at times. So gamers who play as cops or gang members must be aware of the hazards they may face when captured or provoked by these opponents on the map.

Avoid going to specific neighborhoods and commercial buildings to prevent loss of lives in Roblox Da Hood

5) Emos

Emos are naturally peaceful and don't start gun battles like their counterparts. However, when disturbed, they become highly volatile.

Many Emos roam the map of Da Hood as lone wolves, and if players spot a crew of Emos, they have to be cautious and try not to start a shootout.

Emos are also known to play sad music on their boombox and follow the gothic culture, usually sporting a black outfit. Emos are known to use the Vampire and Ninja emotes.

Weapons of choice: Shotgun and melee weapons with spikes

Shotgun and melee weapons with spikes Rivals: Anyone who attacks them

Anyone who attacks them Places to find Emos: Da Bank, Streets, Gas Station, Dark places, and Graveyard

Da Bank, Streets, Gas Station, Dark places, and Graveyard Hostility: Very high when attacked

The number of Emos surges in October, and Halloween serves as a special day for these enemies. When engaged, some Emos might run away to a safe place while others defend themselves viciously.

A group of Emos can prove deadly as they carry shotguns and shoot at close range. However, Emos are one of the most peaceful and tranquil gangs in Roblox Da Hood.

4) CNP (Copy and Paste)

Copy and Pastes, or CNPs, are among the craziest gangs to face in-game. Users must carry the necessary firearms before facing these characters.

They usually roam as a group, causing chaos in this Roblox environment. Currently, the population of CNPs has declined, but gamers can find some on the server. They are the female partners of Slender (another class in Roblox Da Hood).

Weapons of choice: All sorts of guns

All sorts of guns Rivals: Anyone who is a threat to Slenders and Copy and Pastes

Anyone who is a threat to Slenders and Copy and Pastes Places to find CNPs: Bank and random streets

Bank and random streets Hostility: Extremely high

Players must eliminate the idea of having fist fights with CNPs from their minds as these gang members typically carry guns.

3) Human Traffickers

Roblox Da Hood users have a slight chance of getting kidnapped. Yes, many have been taken with force just to procure money.

A considerable amount of money or other highly valuable items can be asked for a ransom from kidnapped gamers. The traffickers can even hurt and torture them before letting them go.

They are known to be "anti-social" and can inflict serious damage.

Weapons of choice: Knives, Bats, Bare Fists, Glocks, and Double Barrel

Knives, Bats, Bare Fists, Glocks, and Double Barrel Rivals: Cops and other gangs

Cops and other gangs Places to find Human Traffickers: Alleyways and houses in dark areas

Alleyways and houses in dark areas Hostility: Extremely aggressive and dangerous if careless

Human Traffickers are a little rare to find on the map. Players must stay out of their range to eliminate them quickly. They should also remember not to stray in the dark and become prey to this crazy gang.

2) Barbie

Many might question Barbie's inclusion on this list, but hear the facts before coming to a conclusion.

Users who play with affiliation with the Barbie community can be toxic. Newbies are bullied by this group, but not all Barbies are the same.

Some tend to be peaceful and down-to-earth, but things quickly turn when they are offended. This Roblox gang protects each other with immense loyalty, and a full-scale war can easily start if someone messes with a Barbie.

Weapons of choice: RPG, Shotgun, Revolver, Pistol, Double Barrel

RPG, Shotgun, Revolver, Pistol, Double Barrel Rivals: Ro-Gangsters, Noobs, Newbies, and Chinese

Ro-Gangsters, Noobs, Newbies, and Chinese Places to find Barbie: Bank, Roads, Casino

Bank, Roads, Casino Hostility: Some are peaceful, while others tend to be very violent

Due to the amount of damage output, gamers facing the Barbies have to focus on their defensive positioning while fighting. Gang wars with them can result in tremendous weaponry usage. They must buy a lot of ammo, as these enemies use body armor.

1) Ro-Gangsters

These gangsters can be commonly detected in the game's Roblox setting. Ro-Gangsters are based on real-life gangs such as MS-13, Crisps, Bloods, and Folk Nation.

Players from this unit, like the Barbies, are very active in the title's digital environment. This is the only gang with an internal rivalry.

Due to a lack of unity, players within the gang engage in fatal confrontations. However, not all servers operate in the same manner, as sometimes, Ro-Gangsters band together and prove to be a nuisance on the Roblox Da Hood server, causing havoc everywhere.

Weapons of choice: The game's entire arsenal (Guns preferred over melee)

The game's entire arsenal (Guns preferred over melee) Rivals: Ro-Mob, Barbie, Chinese, CNP, and Newbies

Ro-Mob, Barbie, Chinese, CNP, and Newbies Places to find Ro-Gangsters: Da Hood, Funky Friday, around the Bank, in many neighborhoods

Da Hood, Funky Friday, around the Bank, in many neighborhoods Hostility: Run on sight (New Players), Kill on sight (Veterans)

These are the common threads players from this gang wear

Stitchface

Zombie Animation

Royal Blood Beanie

Clean Spiny Spikes

Ro-Gangsters tend to start fights with whoever they see and can be very toxic at times. These gangsters are significantly buffed and beat their victims to death. To defeat Ro-Gangsters is to use RPG and blow them up.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

