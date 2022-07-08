5 best-looking guns in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 

Roblox Murder Mystery 2, often known as MM2, provides players with a range of weapons. These weapons are divided into two types: knife and gun. They are comparable in terms of damage but are considerably different when it comes to design. And with this, the debate over the best-looking weaponry began. Moreover, it is quite a complex topic since people have their own preferences and opinions.

Assassins have a primary weapon slot where they must carry their weapon of choice and use it to slaughter the innocent. Weapons can also be used by Sheriffs and Heroes to save the innocent, and they play a vital part in the game's progress and gameplay mechanics.

Developers have produced a number of enticing weapons since the launch of Roblox MM2. Players can get them by unboxing Mystery Boxes and via crafting and trading. Players at the top of the global leaderboard may also receive special firearms to add to their arsenal. This article will discuss the five best-looking firearms in an attempt to put an end to the discussion once and for all.

Note: The article represents the author's views only.

Guns that stand out from the crowd in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 thanks to their stunning looks

5) Elderwood Revolver

The Elderwood Revolver is of godly rarity in Roblox MM2. It was available in the special Halloween Box during the 2019 Halloween event. This firearm was introduced alongside the Elderwood Knife, completing the Elderwood set. The revolver is estimated to be worth between 110 and 145 Seers; some players sell this revolver at a higher price.

The weapon's unusual aesthetic merits a position on this list. It is also the ideal item for those that enjoy carrying a vintage revolver in-game. It has a distinct color and a wood style combined with a violet hue that gives it an appealing appearance. A dark purple tree trunk was used to make the handle, and purple engravings adorn the barrel and frame.

Note: Since the event is no longer active, this revolver is only available through trade.

4) Nightfire

In Roblox Murder Mystery 2, Nightfire is classified as a rare gun. This gun may be obtained by unwrapping a Mystery Box. Nightfire can be traded for an estimated value of 1-4 Tier 1 firearms or knives. During the Season 1 event, Nightfire was one of the first firearms to be issued. It has a companion knife named Space as well, which it shares several visual characteristics with.

The gun's barrel has a bright pink color that blends into the navy blue barrel. The handle is black, and the blue, along with the pink, gives it a unique look compared to other guns.

3) Phaser

This is the ideal gun for both gamers and spectators who enjoy sci-fi-themed weaponry. Phaser is a vintage gun that was released in Roblox MM2's precursor. It is only available through trade since the title has been completely modified. Its estimated worth is roughly 40 Seers, although many players sell this weapon for much more.

Phaser appears to be a pistol with a cyberpunk-inspired design. Brown and silver are the major colors on this old rifle. Moreover, on the barrel and cylinder are rectangular boxes with three little orange LEDs. This pistol is larger and has a more futuristic appearance when equipped. When used, this gun makes a distinct sound, setting it apart from other firearms.

2) Laser

Laser is a godly gun and a perfect treat for players who love to arm themselves with weapons that look like they were made in the future. To get this weapon, players must first unlock Gun Box 3, and it also has an estimated market worth of 55 Seers. However, some players will sell this rifle for more than 60 Seers.

The model is based on a real-life laser-tag gun and is shown with a red and black color scheme. The trigger and grip are black, and the rest of the gun is red. This weapon is included in the Slasher Set, along with Slasher, a knife.

1) Chroma Lightbringer

The only Chroma weapon on this list is probably the best-looking gun in Roblox MM2. Chroma Lightbringer was included in the Season 1 update and can be obtained by opening Mystery Box 2 or through trading. This gun is part of the Chroma Bringer Set, which also includes the counter-part gun, Chroma Darkbringer.

This pistol appears to be a hybrid of a luger and a revolver. Because it is Chroma-themed, the entire model is white. Certain Chroma-effect patches are applied on the gun as well. A wing on top of its grip gives it a distinctive appearance when held. The trigger, wing, barrel, and a tiny patch (colored grip) on the handle are all Chroma.

