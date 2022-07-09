Roblox Squid Game codes (July 2022): Free Cash and Crates

To survive in the world of Roblox Squid Game, launched by Trendsetter Games in 2021, players must abide by this quote:

"You don't trust people because they are trustworthy. You do it because you have nothing else to rely on."

Fans of the critically renowned Korean-based Netflix series Squid Game will understand the depth of the quote. Users and fans must compete against one another or work together to complete various tasks to avoid gruesome deaths.

This title can make gamers question their moralities in-game.

However, in the battle for survival, players earn in-game currency by winning matches. The goal is to make as much money as possible and buy in-game items using Souls and Cash (in-game currencies).

However, like many Roblox games, users must spend Robux to purchase these currencies. That's when the courtesy of the developers' in the form of codes presents itself. Gamers can easily redeem these codes and claim free Souls, Cash, and more.

Betrayal and trust are common traits in Roblox's Squid Game world

Active codes

LikesLikesLikes - Redeem for Cash

- Redeem for Cash 350kLikes - Redeem for 25 Souls

- Redeem for 25 Souls RobloxUp - Redeem for 500 Cash

- Redeem for 500 Cash TonsOfLikes - Redeem for 250 Cash

- Redeem for 250 Cash RBBattles - Redeem for 250 Cash

- Redeem for 250 Cash EvenMoreLikes - Redeem for Casual Colors Crate

Note: Players are advised to act with haste and redeem the codes as they may expire at any time.

Inactive codes

FloodEscape - Redeem for 250 Cash

- Redeem for 250 Cash 250kEpicness - Redeem for Epic Bat Skin

- Redeem for Epic Bat Skin 5kFollowers - Redeem for 5 Souls

- Redeem for 5 Souls 100MillionVisits! - Redeem for 100m Skin

- Redeem for 100m Skin 100kMembers? - Redeem for reward

- Redeem for reward ThanksPewDiePie - Redeem for 500 Cash

- Redeem for 500 Cash LotsOfStuff - Redeem for 500 Cash

- Redeem for 500 Cash 30kMembers - Redeem for 250 Cash

- Redeem for 250 Cash LotsOfPlayers - Redeem for 300 Cash

- Redeem for 300 Cash Marbles - Redeem for 100 Cash

- Redeem for 100 Cash LotsOfLikes! - Redeem for 250 Cash

- Redeem for 250 Cash FrontPage! - Redeem for 200 Cash

Don't be disappointed by the large number of inactive codes. New codes are provided regularly, especially during updates.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Squid Game

It is easy to activate the codes for free rewards in this game. All users have to do is follow the simple steps listed below:

Launch the game

Look for the code option on the left side of the home screen and click that button

A new code box will appear on the screen

Copy the desired code from the above list and paste it into the "CODE HERE" box

Make sure to press the blue colored "Confirm" button to claim the freebies

Gamers should copy and paste the codes to avoid typos and other errors. If they want to type the code, double-check before redeeming it.

As previously stated, readers are highly recommended to redeem the codes as soon as possible, before it is too late. They can inform in the comments section if any code doesn't work.

Readers are advised not to panic if any code does not function. They can restart the game, sending them to a different server in-game where things should operate properly.

If an error message appears in the chat box after completing this step, players can conclude that the code has expired.

Benefits of Roblox Squid Game Pass

Users will receive exclusive in-game advantages if they purchase the Squid Game Pass. Those who buy the game pass will enjoy unique in-game benefits.

Gamers may use this game pass as the ultimate cheat book, which, if used wisely, can win them several matches. Here is a list of the benefits one can receive if the pass is bought

VIP: Use of several exclusive colors in chat which gives a unique look

Price: 400 Robux

x2 Cash: Players get double the amount of earned cash

Price: 500 Robux

Flashlight: This pass allows players to use a torch light during Intermission Nights or whenever the lights go out.

Price: 150 Robux

+2 Marbles: Buying the Marbles pass gives players two additional marbles they can use during the Marbles game.

Price: 100 Robux

x2 Guard Chance: Doubles the chance of playing as the guards

Price: 250 Robux

100% Guard Chance: Can play as the guards, but costs a lot of Robux

Price: 3500 Robux

5x Voting Power: Players can vote five more times (This can change the tides of the game)

Price: 60 Robux

How to get new codes in Roblox Squid Game

Players have to join the official Discord server of the game to find new codes on the channel. They can also get wind of new updates and game-related news in the chat.

New users can also interact with others and learn much more about the game. They can also find codes on the developer's official Twitter handle, so they are advised to keep an eye on this account.

