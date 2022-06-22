Roblox Givenchy Beauty House: How to play, free items, and more

The Roblox metaverse welcomed the universe of the French supergiant in luxury fashion, Givenchy. Since it went live on June 13, Givenchy Beauty House has secured a place in the history books as the first immersive beauty experience to go live on the platform.

Players can become renowned make-up artists, break a leg on the "irresistible dancefloor," or explore the mysterious "L'Interdit" underground station. Various badges can be earned after completing different quests found on the map.

The official description of Givenchy Beauty House states:

"The beauty adventure begins! Enter Givenchy castle, explore its flowery gardens, and make up your avatar with the best products of the House. The Irresistible dancefloor and L'Interdit underground universe, both inspired by the emblematic products of the brand, are waiting for you. Improvise yourself as a make-up artist and enter a beauty contest. Show off your best dance moves on the Irresistible dancefloor. Grab a lipstick Le Rouge cross-body bag at the vending machine of L'Interdit station. Go on a quest for the hidden 4Gs (hope you don't have vertigo). Strike a pose in the photo booth. Swim to find some surprises."

Romain Spitzer, CEO of Givenchy, said the decision to jump on board the metaverse ship is part of the company's grand strategy of "exploring new universes, digital gaming and also social platforms."

Spitzer stressed the importance of the Givenchy brand to continue being the "house of audacity" in this ever-growing digital age:

"It's important to be the first in things we do. Not for the sake of being the first. Each time, it's all about the consumer, about targeting the right consumers or the future consumers wherever they are."

In an interview, Spitzer notably stated that "the strategy is really. This is an ecosystem — virtual, physical. It is seamless," adding that people can also connect with "like-minded souls."

Users can dive into the Givenchy universe and be the first to learn about new fashion products and more.

Be part of luxury fashion experience on Roblox

How to access Roblox Givenchy Beauty House

Gamers can access the game with ease. Go to the Roblox store and type "Givenchy Beauty House" in the search bar. Its official page on Roblox will appear. Click on the green button with a play logo to launch the title.

Features and environment of Givenchy Beauty House

The Make Up Station is where avatars can use cosmetics (Image via Roblox)

Players can immerse themselves within the Roblox Givenchy kingdom filled with visually appealing buildings, dance floors, a pool, and a make-up station. They can also virtually edit their avatars by trying out new styles and different cosmetics in the make-up station.

How could it be a kingdom without a castle? The developers paid homage to the brand's late founder Hubert de Givenchy by including the former's real-life castle in-game.

Overall, this world looks like a modern cityscape straight out of a fairy tale.

How to obtain free items in Givenchy Beauty House

There are no codes in Roblox Givenchy Beauty House. However, users can obtain various exclusive and secret items by completing quests. Badges are unlocked according to the players' progression.

As of June 21, 2022, there are five items found in-game.

4G Sunglasses

4G Cap

Le Rouge Cross-body Bag

Irresistible Backpack

Lock Necklace

How to find Lock Necklace

Gamers must find ten Givenchy Beauty House logos scattered across the map. They are pretty easy to find, here are the locations

Right in front of the spawn On a tree near the Irresistible DanceFloor One logo will be right on the Irresistible DanceFloor Go right from the Irresistible DanceFloor Go left from the Irresistible DanceFloor Glowing cubes to the left of the Irresistible DanceFloor Near the Runway Near the Pool Go to the make-up gazebo In the Subway right next to the phone booth.

How to find 4G Sunglasses

Players can quickly get their hands on the only secret item. Find an out-of-order phone booth in the subway, and by entering inside, they will find themselves inside a maze. Reach its end to claim the 4G Sunglasses.

How to find 4G Cap

Click on "Join Now" when it appears at the top of the screen. A makeover menu with the user's avatar will appear on the side. Edit the avatar and press "Apply" to close the makeover menu.

The show will start once all gamers are done with their makeovers. Once the "Show" ends, repeat the process thrice to earn the 4G Cap.

How to get Le Rouge Cross-body Bag

Players have to enter the L'Interdit subway and interact with the vending machine by holding the E key on the keyboard.

How to get Irresistible Backpack

Dance on the Irresistible Dancefloor for ten minutes to get this backpack.

Roblox Givenchy Beauty House will receive new items in the future as well.

