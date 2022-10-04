How to get the Headless Horseman Avatar Bundle in Roblox in 2022? 

One of the most prominent avatar embellishments in the Roblox marketplace is the Headless Horseman bundle.

The set is fairly expensive and can cost players a substantial amount of Robux to obtain. Every year, during the month of October, players can find the bundle on sale.

Users' avatars will have a gothic horror look if they equip the items from the Headless Horseman bundle, which is based on the renowned folklore character from European legend.

Players will learn more about the Headless Horseman bundle and other pertinent facts in this article.

Readers should consider purchasing the bundle during the Roblox sale at a discounted price

History of the Headless Horseman Bundle

The official description reads:

"No, you must believe me. It was a horseman, a dead one. Headless."

The Headless Horseman bundle draws its inspiration from the headless villain of Johnny Depp's iconic Sleepy Hollow. The description outlined above is a quote mentioned in the critically acclaimed movie. As of October 4, the bundle has been favored over 700K times in the store.

The set was released during the Halloween event of 2013 in the Roblox store and received positive reviews from the community, becoming an instant hit in the market.

How to get the Headless Horseman Bundle in Roblox?

Roblox has made it a tradition to offer new skins and sell the Headless Horseman Bundle during the month of Halloween. Players must go to the Roblox store, search for the bundle, and purchase it from the website after adding Robux or money.

Fortunately, the bundle is back on sale, and users can purchase it for 31,000 Robux, or $386.73. The Headless Horseman outfit will be accessible to gamers before Halloween this year.

Players had the opportunity to acquire the bundle at a 20% discount (24,800 Robux) on Memorial Day in 2015 and 2016.

The offer could end before or during the first week of November. The package will only be available in October and, on rare occasions, in early November. Hence, buying the bundle this month would be a wise choice.

Items in the Headless Horseman Bundle

Players can find the following accessories in the bundle:

Headless Horseman’s Gear (Jack-o'-Lantern pumpkin)

Headless Horseman Costume (Black coloured long coat)

Headless Horseman Left Arm

Headless Horseman Right Arm

Headless Horseman Left Leg

Headless Horseman Right Leg

Headless Horseman Torso

Headless Horseman Head (Empty head)

Due to its 0,0,0 scale, the head piece is the smallest wearable item on the platform.

Players can also obtain the Headless Horseman bundle through trading, but should be cautious and avoid being scammed as the set is incredibly popular and pricey, with only a handful of traders selling the set.

