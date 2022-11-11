Roblox Project Bronze Forever codes: Free Pokemon

The expansive Roblox metaverse consists of numerous titles based on different franchises and series on the popular gaming platform. Project Bronze Forever falls right into this category as it’s inspired by the iconic Pokémon franchise.

Players have to become the ultimate trainers and catch the strongest Pokemon on the map to progress further in-game. They must compete in a wide variety of fights against Gym Leaders and other elite Pokemon trainers on the game's servers.

The primary goal of Project Bronze Forever is to become the supreme Pokemon Master by staying undefeated. Players can work on accomplishing this tremendous achievement by redeeming the free codes provided in this article. Using these codes will reward gamers with free Pokemon that they can use to capture legendary Pokemon and grow stronger.

Active codes

ROLLBACKOCTOBER —Redeem code for a free random Ghost Shiny

—Redeem code for a free random Ghost Shiny TheChild —Redeem code for a free Baby Generation 8 Pokemon

—Redeem code for a free Baby Generation 8 Pokemon THANKSFAITHFUL —Redeem code for free Pokemon

—Redeem code for free Pokemon ZEKROM — Redeem code for free Pokemon

— Redeem code for free Pokemon RIPQUEEN —Redeem code for Shiny Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Slowking, or Seaking

—Redeem code for Shiny Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Slowking, or Seaking AUGUSTROLLBACK2022—Redeem code for free Pokemon

Note: Redeem Roblox Project Bronze Forever codes with haste as they can expire at any moment!

In the game, Ghost-type Pokemon are fairly competent against Normal, Fighting, Bug, and Poison Pokemon. Furthermore, they are extremely powerful against Psychic as well as other Ghost Pokemon.

Players can use their newly obtained random Ghost Pokemon to fight against Pokemon Masters with high-level Psychic Pokemon.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, a large number of codes have gone inactive in Roblox Project Bronze Forever. Fans need not worry as brand new codes are provided to the community on a regular basis. Users can expect to receive new codes in the forthcoming patch update.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Project Bronze Forever

Redeeming active codes in Roblox Project Bronze Forever is a relatively easy task for players. All they have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:

Launch the game and enter the server

Once inside, click on the blue coloured "Menu" button on the left hand side of the screen

A side menu will appear and they must now click on the pink "Options" button

A new interface will pop up

Players can copy any code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code Here!"

Hit the "Enter" key on your keyboard to redeem the code!

Players will be able to find their claimed Pokemon in their in-game inventories.

Points to remember when redeeming the codes

Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive, which is why players must avoid making typos when entering the codes manually. To be on the safer side, they can simply copy and paste codes throughout the redemption process. This method is not only safe as it eliminates spelling mistakes, but makes the process faster.

