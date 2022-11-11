Roblox Project Satire codes in November 2022: Free Pokemon

Roblox Project Satire is a game meant for diehard Pokemon fans and casual gamers alike. The objective for players is to become elite "Pokemon Masters" by defeating various Gym Leaders and other elite players in PvP battles.

Acquiring the best Pokemon in the game can be quite challenging. One will need to spend Robux on numerous Pokeballs and strong Pocket Monsters to achieve this feat.

However, players can use free codes in Roblox Project Satire to get Pokemon and Pokeballs at no cost. With the help of these codes, players can become prominent Pokemon Masters in no time.

Add numerous Pokemon to Roblox Project Satire inventory by redeeming codes

Active codes

hawwoleen —Redeem for a PVP Banette (Latest code)

—Redeem for a PVP Banette Halloween2022 —Redeem for an Event Spiritomb (Latest code)

—Redeem for an Event Spiritomb abooga —Redeem for a Rayquaza

—Redeem for a Rayquaza 3kMembers —Redeem for an event Magikarp

—Redeem for an event Magikarp hawwoleen? —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards finallyFix —Redeem code for Pokémon

—Redeem code for Pokémon ProjectLegendsREAL —Redeem code for Pokémon

—Redeem code for Pokémon HALAMADRID —Redeem code for Pokémon

—Redeem code for Pokémon 2kMembers —Redeem code for Pokémon

—Redeem code for Pokémon t20 Moment —Redeem code for Dusknoir

—Redeem code for Dusknoir NitroForMe —Redeem code for Nitro Metagross

—Redeem code for Nitro Metagross FluffyUpdate —Redeem code for Christmas Pichu

—Redeem code for Christmas Pichu SpeedrunReupload —Redeem code for PvP Sceptile

—Redeem code for PvP Sceptile ARSENAL —Redeem code for PvP Cinderace

—Redeem code for PvP Cinderace LongReuploadBruv—Redeem code for PvP Magcargo

Note: Players are advised to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Project Satire as soon as possible. This is because they can expire at any time.

Newbies can use these codes to get a great start in Roblox Project Satire. They can roam the vast map and challenge the strongest Gym Leaders (bosses) to establish their dominance on the server. They can also easily overcome early challenges with the help of legendary Pokemon.

Inactive codes

Many codes in Roblox Project Satire have expired. Fortunately, players will get a fresh batch of codes soon enough. Here are all the inactive codes in the game right now:

$4KFCWings —Was redeemable for PvP Blaziken

—Was redeemable for PvP Blaziken PWC Ray Rizzo —Was redeemable for PWC PvP Metagross

—Was redeemable for PWC PvP Metagross StayAloneLOL —Was redeemable for Luvdisc

—Was redeemable for Luvdisc TournamentA —Was redeemable for PvP Volcanion

—Was redeemable for PvP Volcanion RETURN1 —Was redeemable for Shiny Pikachu

—Was redeemable for Shiny Pikachu Late1stAnni —Was redeemable for Gift Charizard

—Was redeemable for Gift Charizard Christmas2021 —Was redeemable for PvP Glalie

—Was redeemable for PvP Glalie OU Tournament —Was redeemable for Event Mew

—Was redeemable for Event Mew NewYear2021 —Was redeemable for Event Victini

—Was redeemable for Event Victini 24k Magic —Was redeemable for PvP Noivern

—Was redeemable for PvP Noivern HerValentine —Was redeemable for Event HolyGardevoir

—Was redeemable for Event HolyGardevoir HisWhiteDay3 —Was redeemable for Event HolyGallade

—Was redeemable for Event HolyGallade Purified —Was redeemable for Event Lugia

—Was redeemable for Event Lugia Scroadman —Was redeemable for PvP Scrafty

—Was redeemable for PvP Scrafty AprilFirstEen —Was redeemable for PvP Mewtwo

—Was redeemable for PvP Mewtwo AprilFirstTwee —Was redeemable for PvP Mewtwo

—Was redeemable for PvP Mewtwo 1500Members—Was redeemable for Event Farfetch'd

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Project Satire

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Roblox Project Satire:

Launch the game and enter the server

Visit Viridian City and challenge the city's Gym Leader Brock. This will start the Professor Oak Quest. Players will earn a badge and a codes option after defeating Brock.

Click on the "Codes" button to open a new code redemption UI.

Copy an active code from the list above and paste it into the white text box that reads, "Enter Code Here."

Click on the green-colored "Redeem" button to activate the code.

If the redemption is successful, players will find the claimed Pokemon in their in-game inventories.

