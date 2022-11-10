Roblox Xeno Online 2 codes (November 2022): Free Spins 

Roblox Xeno Online 2 is based on Toriyama's iconic Dragon Ball Z manga series. Xeno Online 2's gameplay is based on a "Soulslike" RPG system in which players could lose their character's progression if they make a poor decision.

The basic purpose of the game is to defeat a variety of adversaries and other elite players on the server in order to become the supreme fighter.

Due to the power limitations of their race, players might struggle to overcome their best rivals. This is when they usually use spins to alter their race. Instead of spending Robux, they can redeem the codes provided in this article to obtain free spins.

New codes can be found on the game's official Roblox page

Active codes

UPDATE1 —Redeem this code for 100 spins

—Redeem this code for 100 spins DATAWIPEONLINE —Redeem this code for 200 Spins

—Redeem this code for 200 Spins AREYOUREADY —Redeem this code for 50 Spins

—Redeem this code for 50 Spins HALLOWEENV2 —Redeem this code for 40 spins

—Redeem this code for 40 spins MORESPINS —Redeem this code for 60 Spins

—Redeem this code for 60 Spins HAPPYHALLOWEEN —Redeem this code for 100 Spins

—Redeem this code for 100 Spins sorry —Redeem this code for 50 Spins

—Redeem this code for 50 Spins PART1 —Redeem this code for 20 Spins

—Redeem this code for 20 Spins 30SPINUPDATESOON —Redeem this code for 30 Spins

—Redeem this code for 30 Spins 5KSUBS —Redeem this code for 50 Spins

—Redeem this code for 50 Spins 25KLIKES —Redeem this code for 25 Spins

—Redeem this code for 25 Spins 30SPINEXTINCTION —Redeem this code for 30 Spins

—Redeem this code for 30 Spins 10KLIKES—Redeem this code for 30 Spin

Players can use the spins to change the race and attributes of their avatars. Players are encouraged to use the spins following major patch updates. This is because the spins could provide them with a race that has been buffed.

Each race has its own unique set of perks, so players must use their spins strategically. They could also develop into formidable fighters if they strengthen their characters after using spins.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, a large number of spin codes have gone invalid in Roblox Xeno Online 2. New codes will be published during special in-game events, collaborations, and patchwork updates.

10SPINS —Redeem this code for 10 spins

—Redeem this code for 10 spins 20KLIKES —Redeem this code for 20 spins

—Redeem this code for 20 spins 40SPINCODE —Redeem this code for 40 Spins

—Redeem this code for 40 Spins THANKYOUSOMUCH —Redeem this code for 15 Spins

—Redeem this code for 15 Spins 30SPINSUPDATE —Redeem this code for 30 Spins

—Redeem this code for 30 Spins 20KFAVORITES —Redeem this code for 15 Spins

—Redeem this code for 15 Spins 13KLIKES —Redeem this code for 30 Spins

—Redeem this code for 30 Spins 1milapology —Redeem this code for 100 Spins

—Redeem this code for 100 Spins SORRYFORYOURLOSS —Redeem this code for 30 Spins

—Redeem this code for 30 Spins THANKYOUFOR1MIL —Redeem this code for 100 Spins

—Redeem this code for 100 Spins 2KPLAYERSCONCURRENT —Redeem this code for 20 Spins

—Redeem this code for 20 Spins 7KLIKES —Redeem this code for 15 Spins

—Redeem this code for 15 Spins 15SPINSGETREADY —Redeem this code for 15 Spins

—Redeem this code for 15 Spins FREE5SPINS —Redeem this code for 5 Spins

—Redeem this code for 5 Spins BPBUGFIXED —Redeem this code for 15 Spins

—Redeem this code for 15 Spins 10SPINCITY —Redeem this code for 10 Spins

—Redeem this code for 10 Spins 20SPINSORRY —Redeem this code for 20 Spins

—Redeem this code for 20 Spins UPDATEULTIMATE —Redeem this code for 40 Spins

—Redeem this code for 40 Spins 3500LIKES —Redeem this code for 10 Spins

—Redeem this code for 10 Spins BIGUPDATE —Redeem this code for 20 Spins

—Redeem this code for 20 Spins 30SPINSLIKES —Redeem this code for 30 Spins

—Redeem this code for 30 Spins 20SPINS —Redeem this code for 20 Spins

—Redeem this code for 20 Spins THEBALANCEUPDATE —Redeem this code for 5 Spins

—Redeem this code for 5 Spins TOPEARNINGCELEBRATION —Redeem this for 15 Spins

—Redeem this for 15 Spins THEJOKERBANKROBBERY —Redeem this code for 10k Zenis

—Redeem this code for 10k Zenis BUGABUSERS —Redeem this code for 3 Spins

—Redeem this code for 3 Spins SORRY! —Redeem this code for 2 Spins

—Redeem this code for 2 Spins 1KLIKES —Redeem this code for 5 Spins

—Redeem this code for 5 Spins 3xFREERACEROLLS—Redeem this code for 3 Race rerolls

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2?

Gamers can redeem all the active codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2 with ease. All they have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:

Launch the Roblox title and do not enter the server

Select the "Reroll Menu" option located under the "Play" button

A blue-themed interface will be displayed on the screen

Players can see a small code redemption box titled "CODE:" on the bottom left side of the screen

Users must copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the empty text box

Press the "Enter" button on the keyboard to redeem the code

The claimed rewards can be found in the players' in-game inventories.

Key points to remember during the redemption procedure

Users who enter the code manually must double-check the code for spelling mistakes. Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive.

Players can copy and paste the code throughout the redemption procedure. This method is not only fast but also safe as it eliminates typos and other typographical errors.

