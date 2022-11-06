The Roblox community was shaken to its core when the platform's main server unexpectedly crashed. Server breakdowns are not uncommon for Robloxians, who have experienced server outages throughout the years. However, the problem appears to be taking its toll this time, as the player count has dropped dramatically.

Users have vented their discontent on prominent social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit. Many have complained about various issues they are experiencing, causing quite a stir in the metaverse community.

perduct @perducts #RobloxDown Literally everyone when roblox goes down Literally everyone when roblox goes down 💀 #RobloxDown https://t.co/P4kYaUKHYX

The metaverse received immense criticism from its customers as a result of the outage that unfolded during the first weekend of November. Interested readers can learn more about the server crash via this article.

Majority of Roblox community is experiencing numerous outage issues

Why is the gaming platform down?

Players reported numerous problems to the gaming platform at 12:37 pm EDT. Many claim that the issue began when the metaverse removed the ability to disable weight animation. This was a silent update that had a major influence on every title on the gaming platform due to broken animation.

The update also had an impact on game developers, who had to rework every single animation in their games to avoid breakage. Some took matters into their own hands, resolving animation issues in their respective games.

Glitches have become common in numerous titles, causing many players to experience severe bugs and unpleasant gameplay. This became the leading factor in the pervasive server outage and disruption. Roblox Corporation hasn't given an official statement about the issue as of now.

What issues are Robloxians facing?

ROBLOX Status @blox_status ROBLOX DOWN



players are reporting the ROBLOX chat to be not working. A system message pops up, saying the chat filter is experiencing issues. We will keep you updated as the outage goes on.



RETWEET if you are having issues with ROBLOX

Down ROBLOX DOWN #ROBLOX players are reporting the ROBLOX chat to be not working. A system message pops up, saying the chat filter is experiencing issues. We will keep you updated as the outage goes on.RETWEET if you are having issues with ROBLOX #ROBLOX Down ⚠ ROBLOX DOWN ⚠#ROBLOX players are reporting the ROBLOX chat to be not working. A system message pops up, saying the chat filter is experiencing issues. We will keep you updated as the outage goes on.🔁RETWEET if you are having issues with ROBLOX#ROBLOXDown https://t.co/FJz5sjoGLz

Users are experiencing two major issues: connection errors and severe lags. Some were kicked off the server, while others saw a white screen appear on their monitors. Many users also reported that they were unable to log in or out of their accounts and could only see their friends list.

According to reports, games on the metaverse were not launching, and players were greeted with an error message whenever they attempted to launch any title. Some players were also concerned that their accounts had been hacked as a consequence of these issues.

Several users were also concerned that their accounts had been hacked as a result.

How long will it take to fix the outage?

When Roblox went offline for three days last year, all players could do was wait. The server is currently undergoing maintenance, and one can expect it to be repaired as soon as possible.

Hence, players are advised to be patient and wait for the issue to be fixed. All of the aforementioned problems will most likely be resolved by Monday.

Poll : 0 votes