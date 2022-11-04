Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure codes in November 2022: Free Arrows, Rokakakas, and more 

Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) is a Roblox game based on popular anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

The objective of the MMORPG is to obtain Stands, which are unique abilities that players can use to battle NPCs and other opponents.

Arrows can be used to augment Stands and increase their power in the game. While players can spend Robux to purchase Arrows, they can also obtain them for free by redeeming codes.

Your Bizarre Adventure was released in 2019. It boasts over a billion total visits.

Valid/active codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure codes

YareYareDawa — Redeem for Lucky Arrow (Prestige 5+)

— Redeem for Lucky Arrow (Prestige 5+) ily — Redeem for free rewards

— Redeem for free rewards OMG700KLIKES — Redeem for free rewards (Prestige 3+)

— Redeem for free rewards (Prestige 3+) YummersOneMillionLikes — Redeem for Free Rokakakas, Arrows

— Redeem for Free Rokakakas, Arrows SorryAboutYourQuests — Redeem for Free Lucky Arrow

— Redeem for Free Lucky Arrow HUGE — Redeem for DEO's Diary, Green Baby, Heart of the Saint's Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint's Corpse, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint's Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint's Corpse, Rokakaka

Players are advised to redeem all valid codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure as soon as possible.

Invalid/expired codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

Listed below are all the expired codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure:

SorryAboutYourQuests - Was redeemable for Lucky Arrow

- Was redeemable for Lucky Arrow ily - Was redeemable for a free reward

- Was redeemable for a free reward OMG700KLIKES - Was redeemable for a free reward

- Was redeemable for a free reward 600kLikesFTW - Was redeemable for Redeemed Pure Rokakaka, Redeemed Ribcage, Redeemed Heart

- Was redeemable for Redeemed Pure Rokakaka, Redeemed Ribcage, Redeemed Heart 200kLikesBruh - Was redeemable for 4 Redeemed Rokakaka, 4 Arrows

- Was redeemable for 4 Redeemed Rokakaka, 4 Arrows 100kSubsLesGOO - Was redeemable for Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka

- Was redeemable for Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka YES150kSubs - Was redeemable for Rib Cage and Left Arm

- Was redeemable for Rib Cage and Left Arm LUCKY_420k_LIKES - Was redeemable for Lucky Arrow

- Was redeemable for Lucky Arrow 80kSubTHX! - Was redeemable for 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow

- Was redeemable for 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow ThanksFor50k+Subs!!! - Was redeemable for Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow

- Was redeemable for Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow 344k_Likes - Was redeemable for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Expired on May 28]

- Was redeemable for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Expired on May 28] ThxFor30kSubs – Was redeemable for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows [Requires 3+ Prestige]

– Was redeemable for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows [Requires 3+ Prestige] 325k_LIKES_DUB - Was redeemable for Lucky Arrow [Expired on May 23]

- Was redeemable for Lucky Arrow [Expired on May 23] SubToUzuForMoreCodes!! - Was redeemable for 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow

- Was redeemable for 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow 262kStand - Was redeemable for a reward

- Was redeemable for a reward Yay251k - Was redeemable for 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka

- Was redeemable for 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka Yay242k - Was redeemable for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow

- Was redeemable for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow Yay237k - Was redeemable for 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige +3]

- Was redeemable for 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige +3] EXP4 - Was redeemable for 2x EXP for 25 minutes

- Was redeemable for 2x EXP for 25 minutes Le225kDub - Was redeemable for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige 3+]

- Was redeemable for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow [Requires Prestige 3+] EXP3 - Was redeemable for 2x EXP for 25 minutes

- Was redeemable for 2x EXP for 25 minutes sryForLeShutdownz - Was redeemable for 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows [Requires Prestige 3+]

- Was redeemable for 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows [Requires Prestige 3+] SorryForShutdowns - Was redeemable for reward [Requires Prestige 3+]

- Was redeemable for reward [Requires Prestige 3+] EXP2 - Was redeemable for x2 EXP for 25 minutes

- Was redeemable for x2 EXP for 25 minutes ThxVeryDelicious - Was redeemable for reward [Requires Prestige 3+]

- Was redeemable for reward [Requires Prestige 3+] ThxFor200k - Was redeemable for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Requires Prestige 3]

- Was redeemable for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow [Requires Prestige 3] EXP1 - Was redeemable for EXP

- Was redeemable for EXP ThxFor188k - Was redeemable for Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost

- Was redeemable for Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost GIMMETUSK - Was redeemable for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse

- Was redeemable for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse ThxFor185k - Was redeemable for Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost [Must be Prestige +1]

- Was redeemable for Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost [Must be Prestige +1] GiveMeSixPistols - Was redeemable for a reward

- Was redeemable for a reward Nostalgic - Was redeemable for a reward [Must be Prestige 1+]

- Was redeemable for a reward [Must be Prestige 1+] Test - Was redeemable for a free reward [Must be Prestige 1+ or Level 10+]

- Was redeemable for a free reward [Must be Prestige 1+ or Level 10+] Star Code Infernasu - Was redeemable for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP [Must be Prestige 1+]

- Was redeemable for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP [Must be Prestige 1+] THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN - Was redeemable for Pure Rakakaka and Arrow [Must be Prestige 1+]

How to redeem codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem Roblox YBA codes:

Launch Roblox Your Bizzare Adventure and enter the server.

Select the menu button located in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

A new UI box will pop up.

Copy the required code from our list and paste it into the small blue-colored text box that says, "Enter a code to Redeem here."

Make sure to hit the "Redeem" button.

Players must avoid making typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption process as Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive.

