Monster Slayer codes (February 2024)

Monster Slayer codes help players survive hordes upon hordes of enemies by giving them Crystals, Crushing Dust, and more. Equipped with gear purchased using these items, players can avoid the possibility of getting stuck in the early game. Best of all, these codes are completely free and accessible to every player.

Codes like Starter and 100k Visits Limited are particularly beneficial, offering gear pieces and multiple forms of currency. For all active codes for Monster Slayer and a guide on using them, continue reading this article.

Active Monster Slayer codes

Active codes for Monster Slayer (Image via Roblox)

The codes listed below are confirmed to work in Monster Slayer. Use them to receive plenty of freebies to help you along the playthrough of the Roblox experience. They can expire anytime, making it paramount to redeem them as soon as possible.

List of Monster Slayer active codes Codes Rewards 200 Discord 1,000 Crushing Dust 100k Visits 1,500 Crushing Dust 100k Visits Limited Borealis Sword Starter 2,800 Crystals, 1,000 Crushing Dust

Inactive Monster Slayer codes

Codes listed below don’t work in Monster Slayer anymore. The good news is that the developers have replaced every inactive code with an active one with an equivalent or better reward.

List of Monster Slayer inactive codes Codes Rewards ReleaseTime Freebies UpdateOne Freebies ImPremium Freebies MegaUpdate Freebies Halloween2022 Freebies SwampUpdate Freebies PrestigeUpdate Freebies

How to redeem active Monster Slayer codes

How to redeem codes for Monster Slayer (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Codes for Monster Slayer can be redeemed quite easily once the tutorial is completed. For this, simply do the following:

Start Monster Slayer using the Roblox Player client.

Access the shop menu by clicking the Premium Shop button.

Scroll down to find the code box.

Enter a working code and press Redeem to claim your rewards.

Roblox codes have become rather notorious for being case-sensitive, making them liable to be mistyped. Mistyped codes lead to failed redemptions, which can be avoided by pasting them directly from this list. Not only will it be faster, but it will also lead to fewer errors as well.

Monster Slayer codes and their importance

Codes for Monster Slayer and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Monster Slayer offer the players various freebies, which include items like Crushing Dust, equipment like Borealis Sword, and Crystals, the in-game currency.

Each of these items can be quite handy for any player, allowing them to strengthen their avatar and improve their chances of surviving hordes of enemies.

Monster Slayer code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Monster Slayer (Image via Roblox)

When attempting to redeem an inactive or mistyped code, Monster Slayer shows an error message. Currently, players have yet to detect any server-side errors that disrupt the code redemption system. If you find something similar in your game, restarting and trying again may work.

Where to find new Monster Slayer codes

More codes for Monster Slayers can be found in the official Roblox group and Discord server. You can also return to this page for its active codes list, as it will be updated once new ones are added.

FAQs on Monster Slayer codes

What are the different types of rewards offered by codes for Monster Slayer?

Codes for Monster Slayer can be redeemed for Crushing Dust, Crystals, and more.

When are new codes added to Monster Slayer?

New codes are added to Monster Slayer during major game updates, events, and holidays.

What is the maximum number of Crystals obtainable through a single code in Monster Slayer?

The code Starter can be used for 2,800 Crystals, which is the highest number of Crystals obtainable through codes in Monster Slayer.

