Anime World Codes (February 2024)

Anime World codes can solve many of your in-game financial woes while strengthening your avatar to take on challenging opponents. With coins, charges, free spins, dumbbells, and more ready to be redeemed, these codes can help you pave the path to power in this anime-inspired Roblox experience.

Codes like 65KLIKES and FREESPINS offer a multitude of rewards, all of which are beneficial for every player regardless of skill level. In this article, you will find every code for Anime World, along with a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Anime World. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for this game are issued.

Active Anime World codes

Active codes for Anime World (Image via Roblox)

The following codes for Anime World are confirmed to work, allowing players to receive rewards for free. They have an undefined expiration date, meaning they can become inactive without warning. We recommend redeeming the codes before that happens.

List of Anime World active codes Code Rewards 60KLIKES Charges, coins, free spin FLUUX Dango 65KLIKES 20,000 Coins, One spin, Three Godly Charges EVENTCODE 10,000 Coins AFTERDAWN 5,000 Coins KELVINGTS 10,000 Coins, One spin, Godlies 50KLIKES 5,000 Coins FREESPINS Two spins, 5,000 Coins, Godly Bell in EPS DECEMBER2020 5,000 coins UPDATESARECOMING Freebies EPS999 5,000 Coins CODE@40K 5,000 coins, spins, Godly Dumbbells PIGGY Piggy Bat weapon EPS85 One spin, 5,000 coins, three Godly Dumbbells 100KGROUPMEMBERS 5,000 coins (Group members only) URBANIZE 10,000 coins, Five Godly Dumbbells, Two spins GROUPONLY 5,000 coins (Group members only) THANKS4SUPPORT Godly Dumbbell

Inactive Anime World codes

Here’s a list of codes that don’t work in Anime World anymore. The silver lining is that the codes that replace them offer rewards of equal or greater value. So, if you missed a code or two, a replacement will likely perform an identical role.

List of Anime World inactive codes Code Rewards 30KLIKES Freebies JOINOURDISCORD Freebies NEXTCODEAT38K 5,000 Coins, one spin, Godly Dumbbells ANIME 5,000 Coins NEXTCODE@14K 5,000 Coins 10KLIKES! 5,000 Coins NEXTCODEAT10K 5,000 Coins EPS96 5,000 Coins EPS76 5,000 Coins FREESPIN 5,000 Coins NEXTCODEAT8000LIKES 5,000 Coins NEXTCODEAT5500LIKES 5,000 Coins NEXTCODEAT4000! 5,000 Coins

How to redeem active Anime World codes

How to redeem codes for Anime World (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes for Anime World:

Launch Anime World through the Roblox Player client.

After the game loads, use the blue Twitter bird icon at the top to open the code box.

Enter a working code in the code box and press Redeem to receive your rewards.

Do the same for every code.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive and have no room for errors during redemption, making it a little tedious to manually enter all of them. You can simultaneously simplify and speed up the process using the copy-paste method, avoiding errors entirely during the redemption process.

Anime World codes and their importance

Codes for Anime World and their importance (Image via Roblox)

The primary reward obtained through codes for Anime World is coins, the game's main currency. They can be used to purchase helpful items in the game, giving players access to high-quality gear and resources early on.

Other freebies include Godly Dumbbells, free spins, and Godly charges, all of which can trivialize the early parts of the game for newcomers. They are also helpful for experienced players, giving their avatars a nifty boost while tackling powerful foes.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Anime World code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Anime World (Image via Roblox)

Anime World displays an error when a mistyped or inactive code is entered. Currently, the game has no server-side issues that may disrupt the code system. But if you happen to run into something of the sort, rebooting the Roblox Player client may fix the issue.

Where to find new Anime World codes

New codes for Anime World can be found on the official Incurr’s Legacy social media handles, such as their Twitter handle, YouTube channel, and Discord server. Alternatively, you can rely on this page for its updated list of active codes. So, feel free to bookmark it.

FAQs on Anime World codes

When are new codes added to Anime World?

New codes are added to Anime World during major game updates, events, milestones, and holidays.

What is the best code for Anime World?

The best code for Anime World is 65KLIKES, offering 20,000 coins, one spin, and three Godly Charges upon redemption.

Do codes for Anime World offer free Robux?

Currently, no active codes for Anime World offer free Robux.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes