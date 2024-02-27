Neon Knights Codes (February 2024)

Neon Knights codes can be the extra push your avatar needs to become the savior of Diamond City in this Roblox rogue-lite experience. They can be used to receive carbon, Flux, and other freebies, helping you progress through the game smoothly. The best part is that these freebies are quick and easy to acquire, making them a must-have for all players.

Codes like SPICY and BUCKMINSTERFULLERENE are advantageous, giving players access to valuable resources. This article lists every active code for Neon Knights with a comprehensive guide on finding the shop to use them properly.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Neon Knights. We will continue to update the page with the latest codes for Neon Knights as soon as they are available.

Active Neon Knights codes

Active codes for Neon Knights (Image via Roblox)

The following codes are confirmed to work in Roblox Neon Knights. We recommend using them quickly, as Roblox codes are known to expire without any prior warning. Once they expire, the rewards tied to them will become inaccessible.

List of Neon Knights active codes Code Rewards SPICY 1,000 Flux 2629 Freebies BUCKMINSTERFULLERENE 60 Carbon VERYCOOL Freebies

Inactive Neon Knights codes

Currently, there is a single inactive code for Neon Knights. The sword previously offered to players can no longer be redeemed, but there's no cause for concern. Roblox game developers often make such rewards accessible via other means.

This simply means you may have to look or work for it as you progress through the game.

List of Neon Knights inactive codes Code Rewards IMINTHEGROUPLOL Free sword

How to redeem active Neon Knights codes

How to redeem codes for Neon Knights (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Neon Knights requires players to either find the in-game shop in the hub or teleport to it using a button to access the code menu. Here’s how you can do so:

Start Neon Knights through the Roblox Player client.

After the game world loads, find the Mo-Co Depo hub or teleport using the Shop button at the bottom right.

Interact with the Mo-Co Depo hub using E to open the Shop menu.

Open the Codes menu by clicking the Codes button at the bottom.

Input a working code in the text box and hit Enter on your keyboard to receive rewards.

Repeat for all active codes.

Roblox codes are known to be case-sensitive, which may cause errors while manually entering them. Remember to activate caps lock during the redemption process, considering Neon Knights has codes entirely in upper case.

Alternatively, you can work around these potential errors by pasting them directly from this list. This method is both fast and error-proof.

Neon Knights codes and their importance

Codes for Neon Knights and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Neon Knights can be used to receive Flux, carbon, and other freebies. These codes are highly valuable as they can provide rewards that will aid in your game progression.

Both Flux and carbon are valuable items that can strengthen your avatar, allowing you to unlock new weapons and gear through battle.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Neon Knights code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Neon Knights (Image via Roblox)

Neon Knights will throw an error when an incorrect or expired code is entered. Currently, its servers have no code-related issues that may prevent the system from working. But should you find such an issue, restart the game and try redeeming the code again.

Where to find new Neon Knights codes

New codes for Neon Knights can be found on the official Discord server and the Blockage Studios X handle. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page to easily access our active codes table. The table will be updated when new codes are released, so feel free to return to it often.

FAQs on Neon Knights codes

What are the different types of rewards obtainable through codes in Neon Knights?

You can receive Flux, carbon, and other freebies using Neon Knights codes.

How much Flux can I receive through codes in Neon Knights?

You can get more than 1,000 Flux by redeeming codes in Neon Knights.

When are new codes added to Neon Knights?

Neon Knights updates its code list during major game events and updates.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes