Kage Tycoon codes (February 2024)

Kage Tycoon codes are the best way to gather RC and gain a massive boost to your XP, money, and luck rates. These can help you advance through the game's early parts in a flash, making them invaluable if you’re new. For experienced players, these rewards can be a handy boost to their current capabilities.

Codes like Kt2024 and 40klikes can be particularly useful, offering various useful rewards. This article contains every active code for Kage Tycoon and a guide.

Active Kage Tycoon codes

Active codes for Kage Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

The codes in the table below are confirmed to work for Kage Tycoon. Use them for valuable resources and in-game monetary rewards. Do so before they expire, as Roblox codes are notorious for expiring without warning.

List of Kage Tycoon active codes Code Rewards 50klikes 20,000RC, EXP Boost, Money Boost, and RC Boost 125Kmembers 12,500RC and 25% Money Boost for 30 minutes 5mvisits 16,000 RC and 25% Lucky Boost for 30 minutes 45klikes 20,000 RC, 25% EXP Boost for 90 minutes, and 25% Lucky Boost for 90 minutes 40klikes EXP Boost for 57 Minutes, Lucky Boost for 30 Minutes, Money Boost for 30 Minutes HappyNewYear 15,000RC, 25% Lucky Boost for 30 minutes, and 25% EXP Boost for 30 minutes Kt2024 2,024RC, 25% Lucky Boost for 60 minutes, 25% Money Boost for 30 minutes, and 25% EXP Boost for 60 minutes BigMonthComing 5,000 RB Coins, x1 EXP Boost, and 1 RC Boost 35klikes 17,500RC, x1 Luck Boost, x1 Money Boost, and x1 EXP Boost happyhalloween! 10,000 RB Coins, x1 Luck Boost, x1 Money Boost and x1 EXP Boost JinokuboSword 15,000 RB Coins LikePizza! 7,500 RC NewInsect! 25% Coins Boost and 25% Luck Boost for 30 Minutes

Inactive Kage Tycoon codes

Here is a list of codes that no longer work for Kage Tycoon. The rewards tied to these codes can no longer be received. However, the silver lining here is that the new ones match the value of rewards offered by the old ones. So, if you missed a code, you don’t have to worry about losing rewards.

List of Kage Tycoon inactive codes Code Rewards newSeason! $15,000 Money and a Limited Money Boost RebirthPass! RC Boost bigEventSoon! Luck Boost and RC Boost beReady! Money and Luck Boosts newSeasonSoon! $5,000 and RC Boost 15kLikes! $10,000 and 1,500 RC TenseiMode! Freebies NewNamikaze Freebies 1mvisits! 1,000 RC, RC boost, XP boost 600Kvisits! 1,500 RC, Limited Money Boost, XP boost season1! 2,000 RC and $10,000 4000visits! 1,000 RC 800visits! 1,500 RC

How to redeem active Kage Tycoon codes

How to redeem codes for Kage Tycoon (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes for Kage Tycoon is quite simple, as described below:

Start Kage Tycoon on Roblox.

Use the Codes button on the top left to access the code box.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Redeem to claim your rewards.

Follow these steps for all active codes.

As Roblox codes are case-sensitive, they're easy to mistype. Players are recommended to use the copy-paste method instead of manually typing each code for a faster and more accurate redemption process.

Kage Tycoon codes and their importance

Codes for Kage Tycoon and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Kage Tycoon offers a wide variety of rewards through its codes, which include RC, in-game money, and boosts. Rebirth Coins (RC) are the primary currency of the game and can be exchanged for various resources in the in-game shop. Boosts can give you the push needed to progress through the game.

These rewards are invaluable to new as well as experienced players.

Kage Tycoon code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Kage Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

An error message pops up if an inactive or incorrect code is entered. As of now, there are no server-related issues that disrupt the code redemptions system. If you find such an issue, consider restarting the game and redeeming the code again.

Where to find new Kage Tycoon codes

You can find new codes for the game on the official Kage Tycoon Discord server. Otherwise, you can return to this page for our active codes list, which will be updated as new ones are added.

FAQs on Kage Tycoon codes

What are the newest codes for Kage Tycoon?

The codes 50klikes, 125Kmembers, and 5mvisits are the newest addition to Kage Tycoon.

When are new codes added to Kage Tycoon?

New codes are added to Kage Tycoon during major game updates, milestones, events, and holidays.

What is the best code for Kage Tycoon?

Redeeming the code 45klikes gives you 20,000 RC, 25% EXP Boost for 90 minutes, and 25% Lucky Boost for 90 minutes, making it the best one in Kage Tycoon.

