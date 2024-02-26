  • home icon
My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes (February 2024)

My Hello Kitty Cafe codes
Use My Hello Kitty Cafe codes to level up and unlock cute decorations, which will help you attract more customers and become the most popular store in town. With gacha tickets, pictures, diamonds, and decoration items up for grabs, these codes can be quite valuable for everyone.

Redeem codes like C9UTE2BUNON2 and ATP6LYSAPE2T for gacha tickets to unlock as many decorations as possible. In this article, you will find all the active codes for My Hello Kitty Cafe, along with a handy guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in My Hello Kitty Cafe. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

Active My Hello Kitty Cafe codes

The active codes for My Hello Kitty Cafe mentioned below are confirmed to be valid, but there is a chance that this may not be the case in the future. This is because Roblox codes have an expiry date, and once the codes expire, the rewards tied to them become inaccessible.

We recommend redeeming these codes quickly to avoid missing out on rewards.

List of My Hello Kitty Cafe active codes

Code

Rewards

C9UTE2BUNON2

Gacha tickets

P9RLEC2TPAU

Gacha tickets

SWEETGIFT

300 Million Visits photo

ATP6LYSAPE2T

Gacha tickets

600KHAPPYDAY

Three Gacha tickets

HAPPYGIFT

200 Million Visits photo

500KSMILES

Pompompurin Ceiling light

M1HK1CC1ATS

Gacha ticket

LIKEKITTYHL2

Three Gacha tickets

LIKEKITTYXR2

Three Gacha tickets

SMALLGIFT

100 Million Visits photo

LIKEKITTYXK2

300 Gacha tickets

thankyou

Three Gacha tickets

LIKEKITTYFD2

Three Gacha tickets

LIKEKITTYKD2

Artistic Waffle decoration

LIKEKITTYDD2

Pompompurin Photo decoration

LIKEKITTYQD2

Gacha ticket

LIKEKITTYCD2

Three Gacha tickets

LIKEKITTYGD2

Three Gacha tickets

LIKEKITTYED2

300 Diamonds

LIKEKITTYAD2

Sunflower

LIKEKITTYBD2

100 Diamonds

Inactive My Hello Kitty Cafe codes

The codes listed below don’t work for My Hello Kitty Cafe anymore. That said, they have been replaced with new ones that offer similar rewards, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on rewards.

List of My Hello Kitty Cafe inactive codes

Code

Rewards

bebalnakret

Gacha ticket

HACMUSETTER

Gacha ticket

PRA3NDKB1UNNY

Gacha tickets

R6P8GM5KH2KC

Freebies

PDABP62

Gacha ticket

cctxbp

Five Gacha tickets

How to redeem active My Hello Kitty Cafe codes

Here’s how to redeem active codes for My Hello Kitty Cafe quickly and easily:

  • Open My Hello Kitty Cafe through the Roblox Player app.
  • Click the Settings gear icon to open the Settings menu.
  • Use the Codes button to access the code box.
  • Enter a valid code in the text box and press Confirm to receive your rewards.

It’s important to remember that Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Combined with the alphanumeric nature of the codes for My Hello Kitty Cafe, it becomes very likely to face typographical errors during the redemption process.

The best way to redeem them is to use the copy-paste method instead to speed up the process while avoiding errors.

My Hello Kitty Cafe codes and their importance

Codes for My Hello Kitty Cafe reward the player with gacha tickets, photos, decorative items, and diamonds. Each of these rewards contributes to the ultimate goal of making their store cuter and more attractive to customers.

Gacha tickets and diamonds can be used to unlock new decorations or level up, making them particularly valuable.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

My Hello Kitty Cafe code troubleshooting [How to fix]

My Hello Kitty Cafe shows an error message when an inactive or incorrect code is entered. Currently, players have yet to detect any server-related issues that impact code redemption. Should you run into such an error, restart the game and try redeeming the code again.

Where to find new My Hello Kitty Cafe codes

More My Hello Kitty Cafe codes can be found on the official Rock Panda Games X handle, YouTube channel, and Discord server. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page to find the latest codes for the game in our active codes table. We will continue to update it as new additions are made to the game.

FAQs on My Hello Kitty Cafe codes

What are the newest codes for My Hello Kitty Cafe?

The codes C9UTE2BUNON2 and P9RLEC2TPAU are the newest additions to the My Hello Kitty Cafe code list.

Which codes can I use to receive diamonds in My Hello Kitty Cafe?

The codes LIKEKITTYED2 and LIKEKITTYBD2 can be used to receive diamonds in My Hello Kitty Cafe.

When are new codes added to My Hello Kitty Cafe?

New codes are added to My Hello Kitty Cafe during major updates, holidays, game milestones, and events.

