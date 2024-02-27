Wings of Glory Codes (February 2024)

Wings of Glory codes are a great way to unlock new planes and get enough coins to purchase new ones. Special code-exclusive planes are particularly useful for newer players, being better than the basic planes available at the start. You can also receive tactical medals for redeeming these codes.

Codes like yt.haxaclappa and NEWYEAR2024 can be used to receive a bountiful supply of coins and Tactical medals. In this article, you will find all the active codes for Wings of Glory, along with a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Wings of Glory. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Wings of Glory Codes [Active]

Active codes for Wings of Glory (Image via Roblox)

Here are the codes for Wings of Glory that can be redeemed for rewards. While they work now, that may not necessarily be the case in the future since Roblox codes are known to expire without warning. Thus, we recommend using them quickly to maximize the value you get out of them.

List of Wings of Glory active codes Code Rewards yt.haxaclappa 300 Tactical Medals NEWYEAR2024 150,000 coins YT.LUCIFUR 150,000 coins YT.Patron 150,000 coins GETP400 P-400 Airacobra plane YT.MR_TEROXI 150,000 coins

Inactive Wings of Glory codes

The following codes for Wings of Glory no longer work. This means that the rewards associated with them have been rendered inaccessible. That said, their replacements offer similar freebies that rival them in value, so you don’t have to worry about missing rewards.

List of Wings of Glory inactive codes Code Rewards FREECOINS50 50 coins SPECIALCODE40 Freebies 8E7FW79G 150 medals YT.BOATSINKING123 150,000 coins YT.TAMI_DE 150,000 coins YT.MR_TEROXI 150,000 coins

How to redeem active Wings of Glory codes

How to redeem codes for Wings of Glory (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes in Wings of Glory is easy. Simply follow the steps listed below:

Start Wings of Glory on Roblox.

Click the Twitter bird icon on the right to access the code box.

Input an active code in the text box and press Redeem to claim your rewards.

Repeat for every active code.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, and since there are special symbols in the codes for Wings of Glory, typing them out manually can be a hassle. To streamline your redemption experience, consider copying and pasting them directly from this list. Not only is the copy-paste method faster, but it is also less prone to error.

Wings of Glory codes and their importance

Codes for Wings of Glory and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Wings of Glory can be used to obtain tactical medals, coins, and special planes. Special planes can be quite handy for newer players who don’t have the in-game funds necessary to unlock better ones. You can exchange coins to unlock new jets and aircraft as well, making them quite valuable.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Wings of Glory code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Wings of Glory (Image via Roblox)

Wings of Glory shows an error message when an incorrect or inactive code is entered. There are no known server-related issues that impact code redemption of the experience, but that’s not to say they are completely absent. If you find such an issue, consider restarting the Roblox client and redeeming the code again.

Where to find new Wings of Glory codes

New codes for Wings of Glory can be found on the game's official X handle and Discord server. You can also rely on this page to find the latest additions to the code list. Our active codes table will be updated often.

FAQs on Wings of Glory codes

What is the maximum amount of coins obtainable through codes in Wings of Glory?

You can receive up to 600,000 coins by redeeming codes in Wings of Glory.

Which code can I use to receive Tactical medals in Wings of Glory?

Use the code yt.haxaclappa to receive Tactical medals in Wings of Glory.

When are new codes added to Wings of Glory?

New codes for Wings of Glory are added to the game during major events, milestones, updates, and holidays.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes