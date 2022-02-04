5 Dragon Ball characters Ultra Ego Vegeta can beat (& 5 he still can't)

The Ultra Ego Vegeta powerup has proven to be one of Dragon Ball’s most anticipated and well-received transformations. The form’s combat debut furthered its popularity, showing a side of Vegeta that fans hadn’t seen since the Majin Vegeta era of Dragon Ball Z.

Serving as the antithesis to Ultra Instinct, Ultra Ego is meant to be the foundation of Vegeta’s growth for the rest of Dragon Ball Super. Considering this will be his basis for future growth, it’s important to address exactly where Ultra Ego Vegeta ranks in the power hierarchy.

Here are five Dragon Ball characters Ultra Ego Vegeta can beat and five more he still can’t.

Ultra Ego Vegeta can embarrasses Hit and 4 other Dragon Ball characters

1) Toppo

Toppo's God of Destruction form as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Considering that Super Saiyan Blue Evolved Vegeta was able to make quick work of Toppo, Ultra Ego Vegeta will likely embarrass the Pride Trooper leader.

Even when not using Hakai energy of his own, Vegeta overpowered Toppo by tapping into his God of Destruction training. With both characters now having received said training, Ultra Ego Vegeta should wipe the floor with Toppo.

2) Future Trunks

Future Trunks as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Future Trunks’ Super Saiyan Rage form, seen in Dragon Ball Super, was impressive, it still fell short relative to a God-level power.

Since Ultra Ego is a tool of the Gods of Destruction and uses Hakai energy, an Ultra Ego Vegeta can embarrass Future Trunks with minimal effort.

3) Kid Buu

Kid Buu as seen during the Z anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Although Kid Buu was the most powerful villain seen in Dragon Ball Z, an Ultra Ego Vegeta will most likely defeat the pink menace quickly. The bar for strength has been raised so high in Super that most Z villains are far from being a threat, save Frieza in his new form.

To frame it another way, Ultra Ego Vegeta is leagues above the Goku who defeated Kid Buu in Z. This means an easy victory for Vegeta is pretty much assured here.

4) Hit

Hit as seen during the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Time-Skip could cause some early issues for Ultra Ego Vegeta. However, the latter just needs a little bit of time to adjust to Hit’s unique technique.

Upon adjusting to the Time-Skip and Hit’s attack patterns stemming from its use, Ultra Ego Vegeta can make quick work of him. Furthermore, as seen in the Granolah fight, an Ultra Ego Vegeta seems more fired up than dejected when being hit in the form.

5) Golden Frieza

Golden Frieza as seen during the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Golden Frieza is still more relevant than any other Z villain in Super, he’s still no match for Ultra Ego Vegeta.

An early Super arc shows Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta overpowering Golden Frieza during their fight, giving him no opportunities for offense. If Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta can overpower Golden Frieza, Ultra Ego Vegeta might just end the fight with one punch.

Beerus and 4 other Dragon Ball characters that Ultra Ego Vegeta can't beat yet

1) Granolah

Granolah's colored and uncolored designs (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

As seen earlier on in Dragon Ball Super’s current arc, Granolah easily defeated an Ultra Ego Vegeta.

Despite Vegeta’s success early in the fight, Granolah’s growth within that fight turned the tables on the Prince of All Saiyans. By the time Vegeta realized what was happening, he’d been handily defeated and completely drained of energy.

2) Whis

Whis as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While Ultra Ego Vegeta is indeed powerful, it’s unlikely that the form can overpower Whis’ Autonomous Ultra Instinct.

Being able to instinctually dodge every move is too powerful a defense mechanism, and Vegeta’s inexperience with Ultra Ego doesn’t help to overcome this.

Given more time with the form, Vegeta may get close to defeating Whis. However, he is very far from achieving that right now.

3) Beerus

Beerus as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Being the one who taught Vegeta how to utilize the Ultra Ego transformation, it’s no surprise Ultra Ego Vegeta can’t yet defeat Lord Beerus.

The primary concern is the lack of time the two have had to train Vegeta’s Ultra Ego form together. Furthermore, even if Vegeta masters Ultra Ego to Beerus’ level, he still lacks the God-level power Beerus possesses. For now, defeating Beerus is outside the realm of feasibility for Ultra Ego Vegeta.

4) Zeno

Zeno as seen during the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Considering he inspires fear even in the Gods of Destruction, it’s highly unlikely Ultra Ego Vegeta will ever be able to beat Zeno.

As the Omni-King of the Multiverse, Zeno currently serves as the single highest benchmark of power in Dragon Ball Super. Being able to erase entire universes with a wave of one’s hand is a level of power simply too great for Ultra Ego Vegeta to overcome.

5) Jiren

Jiren as seen during the Dragon Ball Super anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

While this would certainly be an interesting and close matchup, Jiren would likely walk away with the win nine times out of ten.

Even an Ultra Instinct Goku couldn’t defeat Jiren, a level of transformation that is presumably on par with Ultra Ego. Ultra Instinct even offers more defensive viability and success than Ultra Ego. This just highlights Ultra Ego Vegeta’s inability to defeat Jiren right now.

