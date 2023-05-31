My Hero Academia chapter 390 is set to be published on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #27 following the unexpected break from mangaka Kohei Horikoshi. The spoilers released earlier today suggest that the chapter marks the end of the Todoroki family conflict with Shoto’s arrival at Gunga.

In the previous chapter, the Todoroki family’s combined effort could not stop Dabi’s detonation. Toya finally got his family to look at him but realized that it was too late. However, all was not lost as Shoto was seen very close to Gunga and activating his phosphor. According to My Hero Academia chapter 390 spoilers, the chapter is called “Shoto Todoroki: Rising.”

My Hero Academia chapter 390 spoilers show Shoto’s ice put out Dabi’s fire as the Todoroki family reunites

My Hero Academia chapter 390 spoilers begin with Iida finally reaching his limit and being unable to go further. Shoto thanks him as he uses Phosphor to get to Gunga with a transonic speed. Tsukauchi understands what All Might meant by dubbing Shoto and Iida as the key. Iida thanks Shoto for allowing him to reach his true potential and hopes that Shoto can do the same.

My Hero Academia chapter 390 narration then shows that Shoto had expressed a desire to blend in and be more expressive like his friends in the letters he wrote to his mother. He has gone through trial and error while trying to converse with his friends. As he reaches Gunga, he muses that Dabi’s origin was not so simple that it could be easily resolved.

Shoto's Great Glacial Aegir as seen in chapter 352 (Image via Shueisha/ Kohei Horikoshi)

Shoto uses his Great Glacial Aegir to frost the entire area. Shoto is glad that the rest of his family is there. He realizes that his ice alone would not have sufficed, because he is not a masterpiece. Toya regains consciousness and wishes that everyone should die. He professes his hatred for his family, but Natsuo wonders what his brother will do now.

Dabi’s body is in tatters, his eyes and jaw are destroyed, and even if he survives the extensive medical treatments needed to save him, he will be looking at a life of extreme rehabilitation. He is encased in Shoto’s ice, and My Hero Academia chapter 390 spoilers imply that the ice is holding him together. Endeavor apologizes to his family, rei and Toya especially, before passing out.

Elsewhere, realizing that Dabi’s battle has finally come to an end, toga looks away from her fight with Uraraka, where the latter is pinned beneath numerous Twice clones. She remembers Dabi asking her to smile and wonders if he was able to smile at the end.

Final thoughts

Fans had long expected Shoto to get a “Rising” chapter, and it seems fitting for it to happen now. With this, Shoto is one of four people to get a “Rising” chapter and remains one of the three people to get an “Origin” chapter. He is also the only person to have both chapters other than Katsuki Bakugo, solidifying his position as the series’ tritagonist.

According to My Hero Academia chapter 390 spoilers, Mangaka Horikoshi is taking another break next week. In his author’s comment, he apologizes for taking so many breaks and promises to power through the last arc. needless to say that fans have become worried and hope that the mangaka prioritizes his health above finishing the manga.

