Naruto: 5 characters who can defeat Shisui Uchiha (and 5 who don't stand a chance)

Naruto's Uchiha clan is probably the strongest in the series. Revered throughout, this clan has produced some of the most fearsome shinobi. One such shinobi was Shisui Uchiha.

Shisui was a close friend and mentor to Itachi Uchiha. It was Shisui who initially trained Itachi. However, he died before much was revealed about him. Given what is known, here's a list of characters who can and cannot defeat Shisui Uchiha.

Disclaimer: This article contains the views of the author.

5 Naruto characters who can defeat Shisui Uchiha

1) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Towards the end of the Fourth Great Ninja War, Sasuke awakened some incredible abilities. He obtained the Rinnegan and had the Mangekyo Sharingan. Not to mention, being Indra's reincarnation, he also had Indra's Arrow, an extremely powerful technique. With his expert use of lightning, ninja tools, and jutsu, Sasuke could easily overpower Shisui.

2) Minato Namikaze

Minato Namikaze (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Minato Namikaze was the father of Naruto. He was also the youngest shinobi to hold the title of Hokage. Being the Fourth Hokage, he played a massive role in Konoha's victory in the Third Great Ninja War.

He was feared and known as the Yellow Flash of the Leaf due to his perfection in the Flying Raijin Technique. He also created the famous Rasengan, which he used in tandem with Flying Raijin. Another prodigy who passed away at a young age, Minato would be more than a match for Shisui Uchiha's Body Flicker.

3) Might Guy

Might Guy (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shocking as it is, Naruto's Might Guy could defeat Shisui Uchiha. Being unable to use Ninjutsu prompted Guy to master Taijutsu. To say that Guy is a Taijutsu master is an understatement. He would no doubt beat Shisui in hand-to-hand combat. If Guy opened the eight Gates, Shisui probably would not stand a chance.

4) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Hero of the Hidden Leaf, Naruto, would be more than a handful for the young Uchiha. Towards the end of the series, Naruto, like Sasuke, awakens incredible power. He managed to bring Kurama to his side and acquire the Tailed Beast Mode.

Being Ashura's strongest reincarnation, he has access to all elements and chakra natures. Also, Kurama can prevent Naruto from falling into Genjutsu. With all this under his belt, the Seventh Hokage would no doubt defeat Shisui.

5) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju (Image via Studio Pierrot)

If pitted against the God of Shinobi, Shisui Uchiha would certainly fall short. Hashirama earned the title due to his unmatched prowess in battle. A massive chakra reserve is just one of the many aspects of Hashirama's powers.

A wood release user by nature, Hashirama could alter entire landscapes at will. Not to forget, given his large chakra reserve, he could enter Sage Mode, thereby boosting his abilities further.

5 Naruto characters who don't stand a chance against Shisui Uchiha

1) Orochimaru

Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru was one of the strongest villains in Naruto. While it is true that he would give Shisui a tough time, eventually, the Uchiha would edge over him. Even though Shisui did not receive much screen time, some impressive things were said about his abilities. Even Itachi stated that he would not be able to beat Shisui. So, if Orochimaru can't beat Itachi, there is no way he can beat Shisui.

2) Sakura Haruno

Sakura Haruno (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura underwent some major development in Naruto Shippuden. Training with Tsunade allowed her to acquire monstrous strength and expert medical ninjutsu. She also picked up the Hundred Healings Technique from her mentor. However, when up against Shisui, Sakura could fall short. Equipped with Body Flicker, Susanoo, and the Mangekyo Sharingan, Shisui would emerge victorious.

3) Neji Hyuga

Neji Hyuga (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A descendant of the Hyuga Clan, Neji used his Byakugan to identify the chakra points of his targets and strike accordingly. His Eight Trigrams Technique is a powerful tool in his arsenal as well. Nonetheless, the Hyuga genius would not stand a chance.

Shisui's Susanoo could effortlessly take any incoming damage from Neji. In return, Shisui's host of techniques, coupled with his expert use of the Sharingan, would prove too much for Neji to handle.

4) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi Hatake was introduced in Naruto as a prodigy who graduated from the academy and made it to Anbu at a young age. He was a capable jonin and the leader of Team 7. With his Sharingan, he could copy and use over 100 jutsu.

However, since Kakashi was not of Uchiha blood, the Sharingan's use largely depleted his chakra. In comparison, Shisui was a master. Additionally, Shisui was adept at Genjutsu, which would prove a useful tool against Kakashi. Even without it, being a natural-born user, Shisui would be able to overpower and subdue the Copy Ninja.

5) Danzo Shimura

Danzo Shimura (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Danzo Shimura was probably the most hated character in Naruto. From plotting to take over the Leaf to instigating Itachi to murder his entire clan, he has no redeeming qualities. After the Uchiha Clan massacre, he collected and used the Sharingan of its members. In fact, Danzo possessed one of Shisui's eyes as well.

If put up against each other in a fair battle, Shisui would undoubtedly dominate. While Danzo possessed an arm of Sharingan, he did not know how to utilize them properly. Shisui's strongest ability, Kotoamatsukami, could easily bring Danzo to his knees.

