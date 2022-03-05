10 fastest Ninjas in Naruto, ranked based on their speed

In a Shōnen anime like Naruto, out of all the aspects of a character’s capabilities, speed is a relative topic that is highly debatable. Naruto has an ocean of characters who vary in their Kekkei Genkai, Chakra Reserves, Taijutsu, Kenjutsu, and much more.

These techniques are undoubtedly formidable in conjunction with speed, as they all get enhanced to a whole other level. Here is a list of characters praised as the fastest shinobi in Naruto.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from the anime and manga.

Fastest Ninjas in Naruto

10) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shisui was a member of Anbu and was hailed as one of the strongest shinobi in the organization for his unmatched proficiency with the Sharingan. He was also renowned for his epithet, “Shisui of the Body Flicker,” thanks to his mastery over the Body Flicker Technique. With this technique, he could move so quickly that he became untraceable.

Apart from evading life-threatening circumstances, this technique also aided Shisui in combat, as he used to leave after-images from moving so quickly in a battle, confusing his enemies.

9) Killer Bee

Killer Bee as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Killer Bee, being the Jinchūriki of the Eight-Tails, possessed a surplus amount of chakra and immense stamina, which helped him keep up with almost every opponent for long durations without a sweat. Bee was even able to surprise Minato with his impressive speed and reflexes.

Even when it came to Kenjutsu, he fought with eight swords, holding each sword in bizarre locations on his body, and was able to overwhelm Sasuke Uchiha with his incredible speed.

8) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito was not always a powerful shinobi from the beginning, but after being trained by Madara, he honed his Uchiha prowess and became a powerful enemy in Naruto. Obito's most potent ability was his Kamui, which allowed him to teleport anywhere in a matter of seconds.

After Obito became the Jinchūriki of the Ten-Tails and achieved Sage Mode, he became immensely fast and robust.

7) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara, capable of fighting Hashirama on equal ground, was one of the strongest Uchiha in history. Even after being reincarnated, Madara did not lose his powerful charisma and skill, easily overpowering the entire Shinobi alliance. Furthermore, he was fast enough to attack Naruto in his Sage Mode.

Madara became even more powerful and fast when he activated his Sage Mode, even capable of dealing with the Flying Thunder God Technique as well as Obito's Kamui.

6) Might Guy

Might Guy as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Guy is an exceptional Taijutsu user whose capabilities were acknowledged by the likes of Madara Uchiha. He is mainly known for his mastery over the Eight Gates, where after unlocking each gate, he became much stronger and faster than before, pushing his body's physical ability to the very limit.

After opening the Eighth Gate, Guy could literally walk on air with his powerful kicks. His forbidden Night Guy technique was so fast and powerful that it literally distorted the space around him.

5) Third Raikage

Third Raikage as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Third Raikage was hailed as the greatest Hidden Cloud shinobi to ever exist and was known for his lightning speed and inhuman strength. After being reincarnated during the Fourth Great Ninja War, he demonstrated his monstrous power by fighting Naruto.

He was even able to dodge Naruto’s Rasenshuriken, considered to be an attack shinobi could not dodge.

4) Tobirama Senju

Tobirama Senju as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In his lifetime, Tobirama was hailed as the fastest shinobi ever. He is also the creator of the original Flying Thunder God technique, which allows him to teleport anywhere in the blink of an eye.

Furthermore, Tobirama was fast enough to simultaneously cover opponents with paper explosives and mark them with his iconic Space-Time Ninjutsu.

3) Minato Namikaze

Minato Uzumaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Konoha’s Yellow Flash, Minato Namikaze, was the fastest shinobi in his lifetime. He possesses natural speed and dominant skills that foreshadow the capabilities of his powerful opponents. Minato mastered the Flying Thunder God technique to such an extent that he surpassed its creator, Tobirama.

Like Shisui, he was also proficient in using the Body Flicker Technique, where he became undetectable, leaving his targets unable to decipher his next strike.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

By the end of the series, Sasuke had become the strongest shinobi alongside Naruto in the entire shinobi world. Sasuke possessed natural talents in all aspects of combat.

He has exhibited his agility many times, but he showed genuine potential by going toe-to-toe against Madara Uchiha, who even praised him for his speed.

1) Naruto Uchiha

Naruto Uzumaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto was not always a prodigy as a shinobi, but he turned out to be the unforeseeable prophecy of Konoha. He honed the powers of the Nine-Tails and came up with a plethora of Rasengan Techniques.

During the Pain Arc, his Wind Release: Rasenshuriken was capable of traveling fast enough to cross the enormous crater left after the Chibaku Tensei in under a second. His power and speed significantly increased after receiving Chakra from the Sage of Six Paths.

