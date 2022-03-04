10 Naruto characters who could soon be revived in Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, as the title goes, has shown a new era in the Shinobi world containing new characters with their extraordinary feats. The anime also features characters from Naruto who had their fair share of screen time, which both fans and critics appreciated.

However, some characters are still missed by the fans, who await their return to Boruto.

Naruto characters who might appear in Boruto

10) Baki

Baki, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Baki was a Jonin from Hidden Sand who was also the highest-ranking member of the village's council. During the Chunin Exams, he personally escorted Gaara, Temari, and Kankuro to Konoha.

He was always corned about Gaara's well-being, as the latter being Jinchuriki had trouble maintaining composure because of the mental strain. Baki is also a former teacher of Gaara.

As Gaara became the Kazekage, it is assumed that Baki will return once again on the screens by being an advisor to him.

9) Dodai

Dodai (on the right), as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Dodai served as an official attendant for two Raikages in Hidden Cloud. In his youth, he was able to teach the basics of Lightning Release: Double Lariat alongside the A.

Dodai was most popularly known for his Lava Release: Rubber Ball, which he demonstrated in the Fourth Great Ninja War by countering the reincarnated Third Raikage.

Being an advisor for two of the greatest Raikage ever, it might be possible that Dodai would return siding with the Fifth Raikage, Darui.

8) Gamakichi

Gamakichi (in the middle), as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gamakichi was the personal Summon of Naruto and the eldest son of Gamabunta. During the Pain Arc, Gamakichi showed his prowess in Reverse Summoning Technique and Summoned Naruto from Mount Myoboku.

In the new era where Kurama died, which was the main source of Naruto's powers, it is assumed that he will now rely on his summons, especially his personal favorite, Gamakichi, once again like in the old days.

7) Idate Morino

Idate, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Idate is a former Genin of Konoha who later left the village and was adopted by the Wasabi family of the Land of Tea. During his important race, he was assisted by Team 7, who were meant to protect him from the assassins.

He was one of the fastest individuals as Team 7 had difficulty keeping up with his speed. Grown-up Idate would be a much quicker version, and it might be possible that he will meet the members of Team 7 once again.

6) Ebisu

Ebisu, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ebisu is an elite shinobi who was protective of Konohamaru and didn't want the latter to be associated with the likes of Naruto because of his Jinchurki status. He was the leader of Team Ebisu, whose members were Moegi, Konohamaru, and Udon.

Ebisu displayed great concern for Konohamaru and even addressed him with respect as "Sama" because he was the grandson of the Third Hokage. It would be captivating to see Ebisu alongside the grown-up Konohamaru.

5) Chino Chinoike

Chino, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Chino is a member of the Chinoike clan. She possesses the unusual Dojutsu Ketsuryugan, which is capable of entrapping her opponents in a Genjutsu similar to a Sharingan. She can also manipulate the iron in her victim's blood to make it explode.

Chino, alongside Nowaki, was arrested for the atrocities she committed but was later given freedom, albeit in exchange for helping others. Chino might cross paths with Sasuke as she wished to see him again.

4) Hidan

Hidan, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hidan is an S-rank rogue ninja from Yugakure. He is known for his Jujutsu, by which he was able to kill Asuma Sarutobi. Hidan was bestowed immortality by Jashin. As he can't be killed, Shikamaru buried him alive in the forest of the Nara clan and ensured he would spend eternity there.

It is believed that Hidan is still alive in that forest, waiting for his chance to get his revenge on Shikamaru.

3) Toneri Otsutsuki

Toneri, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Toneri is a member of the Otsutsuki clan's branch family on the moon. He is a descendant of Hamura Otsutsuki, known as the progenitor of the Hyuga clan.

Toneri stole Hanabi's Byakugan to awaken Tenseigan, by which he attempted to destroy the Shinobi world. Naruto and Hinata stopped Urashishiki and retrieved the eyes that he stole.

Toneri, upon his encounter with Urashiki, tried to attack him as he was a threat to Earth. Urashiki immobilized Toneri with his chakra rod and petrified him in a time freeze for ten thousand years. However, there might be someone who would rescue him.

2) Tailed Beasts

Tailed Beasts, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tailed Beasts are the chakra's physical manifestation created by Sage of Six Paths when he splits Chakra from Ten-Tails. After the Fourth Great Shinobi War, they were given the freedom they deserved, where only Kurama and Gyuki remained with their Jinchurikis.

With the rise of new threats like Urashiki, the tailed beasts might return to Naruto for aid (excluding Kurama as it died in Boruto).

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

After consuming the chakra fruit, Kaguya gained incomprehensible powers, which drove her to an extent where she attained god complex. She was stopped by both her sons for her tyranny and sealed by them inside the moon.

After being revived by the Eye of the Moon Plan, she started wreaking havoc upon the Shinobi world again. However, she was sealed again by Naruto and Sasuke in another dimension's moon.

Being immortal, Kaguya can never be killed, so assuming she is still alive but entrapped, there is a possibility that she will return to Boruto.

