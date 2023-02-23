Does Boruto Have Byakugan: The Truth Revealed

Naruto Uzumaki's son Boruto has been a topic of discussion among fans ever since he first appeared in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series. Among the various questions that fans have been asking, one of the most popular is whether the young Uzumaki has the Byakugan. Byakugan is a unique ocular power that members of the Hyuga clan in the Naruto universe possess.

It provides the user with a 360-degree field of vision and allows them to see through solid objects and perceive chakra, even if it's disguised or hidden.

The Byakugan is a powerful tool in combat, and its users are renowned for their deadly precision and accuracy. It is also among the Three Great Dojutsu, besides the Sharingan and the Rinnegan.

Does Boruto Have Byakugan?

Now let's get to the main question - does the young Uzumaki have the Byakugan? The answer is both yes and no. Boruto has an ocular power similar to the Byakugan, but it is not exactly the same.

In the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga and anime series, it is revealed that he possesses a dojutsu known as the Jogan. The Jogan is a unique ocular power that has never been seen in the Naruto universe. It is characterized by a blue iris with a white, ripple-like pattern surrounding the pupil.

While the exact nature and extent of the Jogan's powers are not yet known, it has been shown to have several abilities similar to the Byakugan. For example, the young Uzumaki has been shown to be able to see chakra, even when it is hidden or disguised. He has also been shown to be able to sense and track the movements of other people and objects, similar to the Byakugan.

The Jogan also has abilities that are unique to it, such as the ability to perceive and interact with other dimensions. It is also speculated that the Jogan may have the power to manipulate time and space.

Why does Boruto have Jogan instead of Byakugan?

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the young Uzumaki's ocular power is why he has the Jogan instead of the Byakugan. After all, he is the son of Hinata Hyuga, a member of the Hyuga clan who possesses the Byakugan herself.

While the exact reason for this is not yet known, there are several theories. One theory is that his ocular power results from a gene mutation. Another theory is that it is a result of the mixing of different chakra types, as both Naruto and Hinata have different types of chakra.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, while Boruto is the son of Hinata Hyuga, a powerful Hyuga clan member, he does not possess the Byakugan. Instead, he inherited his father's dominant Uzumaki genes and possesses the unique Jougan eye.

Although some fans may have been disappointed by this revelation, it opens up new possibilities for the young Uzumaki's development as a character and his potential to surpass his predecessors. Ultimately, it is up to the creators of the series to determine its direction and how the boy's powers will evolve.

