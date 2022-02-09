5 Naruto characters who can beat Kakashi without effort (& 5 who never will)

Kakashi Hatake is one of those characters that is loved by the entire Naruto fanbase and happens to be a ridiculously-strong shinobi. His ability to use several jutsus paired with his intellect makes him a very difficult opponent to deal with.

However, there are a few characters who happen to be stronger than the feared Copy Ninja of Konohagakure.

Note: The list reflects the opinions of the writer and is in no particular order.

Naruto characters that are more formidable than Kakashi and can take him down

1) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha was so strong that he was able to easily fend off the combined efforts of the multiple shinobis. This man was able to tame tailed beasts which really showcased his strength.

As a child, Madara was able to awaken his Sharingan with one Tomoe in each eye. His mastery of the Sharingan and jutsu capabilities makes him far stronger than Kakashi.

2) Naruto

It’s safe to assume that Naruto surpassed Kakashi during the Pain arc. He was able to defeat Pain and later he was able to use Sage mode as well. His ability to link up with Kurama and his vast chakra reserve make him an incredibly powerful shinobi.

It was no surprise that he went on to become the Hokage of the village. With an impressive set of jutsus like Six Paths: Ultra Big Ball Rasenshuriken and Sage Art: Super Tailed Beast Rasenshuriken, he can inflict a lot of damage, and is hence capable of beating Kakashi.

3) Sasuke

Sasuke is yet another strong character in the Naruto series who eventually surpassed Kakashi. Sasuke was so strong that he was able to perform jutsus like Indra’s Arrow which has similar, if not the same destructive capabilities compared to Naruto’s Six Paths: Ultra Big Ball Rasenshuriken.

However, the matchup would be quite close given Kakashi’s ability to use Kamui. That being said, Kakashi’s stamina would be quite low given how chakra is being fed into his Sharingan which would lead to his loss.

4) Minato Namikaze

The Yellow Flash was Kakashi’s teacher and the Fourth Hokage of the village. This character was one of the fastest shinobis in Naruto and is capable of performing the Flying Thunder God technique. This allowed him to teleport to points that were initially marked with a hand seal.

Minato saved the village as he was able to seal the Nine Tailed Beast into his son. This shows his level of strength which is far superior compared to Kakashi.

5) Tsunade

Tsunade's raw power in Naruto is unmatched. Her power was feared by the likes of Jiraiya, who was on the receiving end earlier on.

Her abilities as a medicare ninja is unbeatable and she even has access to the Strength of a Hundred Seal which greatly amplifies her overall powers. This could be the differentiating factor that would lend her the victory against Kakashi.

Characters that turn out weak when compared to Kakashi

1) Zabuza

While Kakashi struggled during the fight against Zabuza in the earlier episodes of Naruto, he was able to beat him until Haku decided to rescue him. Kakashi’s sharingan proved to be quite difficult to deal with since he was able to copy every single jutsu that was thrown at him.

Given how far he progresses towards the end of Shippuden, he would be able to beat Zabuza far more comfortably compared to the time he had defeated Zabuza during the earlier parts of the series.

2) Rock Lee

While Rock Lee's Taijutsu is far superior compared to Kakashi, he isn’t someone who is well-versed with Ninjutsus. Given Kakashi’s battle experience and his Sharingan, he would be able to beat Rock Lee with ease.

However, Rock Lee could cause a few problems for Kakashi upon opening some of the inner gates, but Kakashi would be able to counter whatever would be thrown at him.

3) Sakura Haruno

While Sakura develops massive raw strength, she lacks quite a bit in the Ninjutsu department. She also lacks the intellect and battle experience that Kakashi has acquired over the ages.

Kakashi’s mastery of the lightning and fire release would cause a lot of problems for Sakura and she would be spending most of her resources trying to keep up with the Copy Ninja of Naruto.

4) Sai

Sai is undoubtedly a strong character in the series. However, his abilities are nowhere near that of Kakashi’s since he is capable of all five nature releases. He would be able to copy every single jutsu that Sai comes up with.

Despite being in the Anbu Black Ops and being personally trained by Danzo, there’s no way he can beat the Copy Ninja. Kakashi’s sharingan and his knowledge of over 1000 jutsus would be too much for Sai to deal with.

5) Asuma

There is no doubt that Kakashi would be able to beat Asuma with ease. Kakashi’s Taijutsu alone was strong enough to fend off Asuma. However, when one brings in Sharingan and his knowledge of jutsus into the equation, the result is quite clear.

Asuma specializes in close range combat which also happens to be Kakashi’s strength. However, given his ability to sue Fire release, Kakashi can easily maintain his distance while inflicting damage to his opponent.

