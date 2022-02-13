10 most disrespected characters in all of Naruto and Boruto

Every anime has characters that are hated and disrespected by the community and the same exists in the case of both Naruto as well as Boruto.

Characters like Sakura and Danzo are always on the negative end of the spectrum on account of the way in which they have developed within the series. While some characters are just poorly written, others have a lot of depth to them and the hate arises naturally on account of being amazing villains.

Therefore, the disrespect for any particular character within these two anime shows cannot always be attributed towards negligence from the author. Some of them are presented in a fashion that fans hate them, which in turn allows viewers to become more affectionate towards their heroes.

The following article provides a list of 10 characters from both these shows combined that are disregarded by the community for various reasons.

10 characters within Naruto and Boruto that the entire community disrespects

1)Tenten

Tenten is arguably one of the worst written characters in the entire story (Image via Naruto)

Tenten was one of three members under the team commanded by Mighty Guy within the original series. While the other two members of the team namely Rock Lee and Neji Hyuga were loved by all, Tenten was definitely disregarded by fans quite heavily.

This was mainly because Tenten had practically no character development across the entire series. Her only objective was to boost up Neji and then eventually after his death, provide moral support to Rock Lee.

Her role as a master of weapons was never explored properly and she always remained one of the most underwhelming and disappointing characters throughout.

2) Hinata Hyuga

The whole purpose for Hinata's presence was to become Naruto's wife, which made several fans angry (Image via Naruto)

The second character on this list that the community does not have a liking towards in Hinata Hyuga. She was one of the key members of the Hyuga clan and also ended up becoming Naruto's wife towards the end.

However, the reason why fans do not like her as much is due to the fact in which she was portrayed. Throughout the entire series, her only objective was to become Naruto's love interest which also happened in the most bizarre fashion.

In truth, Naruto never really considered Hinata as a potential partner until the movie Naruto: The Last. However, through certain incidents, he saw Hinata's love for him and suddenly fell in love with her.

The whole story of her having a liking towards Naruto in the early days to becoming his wife in the end was so abrupt that fans often feel it could have been anyone else and the result would have been the same.

Apart from that, Hinata was seldom useful in battle and created more problems than solutions.

3) Ino Yamanaka

Ino spent more than 90% of the series running behind Sasuke and Sai rather than developing as an independent character (Image via Boruto)

While Ino Yamanaka might be the third female character on this list, there is no denying that her writing was just below par. Ino was another character who spent more than 90% of both Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden crying for Sasuke and later Sai.

She existed only to eventually become a partner for one of the male characters and which led to complete disregard for her own arc. She was part of the Yamanaka clan, the only ones who were able to use the highly beneficial mind transmission jutsu.

However, she never acted like one which created major disappointment amongst the entire fanbase. She did have a little development during the Fourth Great Ninja War, where she stepped up after her father's death, but that was too late to earn the respect from the fans.

4) Boruto Uzumaki

Boruto's spoiled attitude is something that makes fans hate him (Image via Boruto)

Boruto is the son of Naruto and is the primary protagonist of the anime with the same name as the former. Unlike Naruto, who had a very rough childhood, Boruto is extremely privileged.

He has a loving mother, father and sister and is respected by the entire village for being the Hokage's son. Despite that, he acts like a spoiled kid with no regard for anyone's care and affection.

Boruto would often trample things and become a nuisance for his peers as well as his parents only because he thinks that his father does not give him attention. He never cares about the fact that his father is a busy man and that he has a responsibility towards people.

Boruto was also caught cheating on his exams where he used machines to develop ninjutsu that his father had spent blood, sweat and tears to learn. However, being Hokage's son, he again faced no consequences for that, which led many fans to disregard him completely.

5) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen never really kept the word that he gave to Minato and Kushina (Image via Naruto)

Hiruzen Sarutobi might have been an important character within the original series, but his actions and ethos led to a major part of the fanbase to disrespect and disregard him.

When Minato and Kushina died, they entrusted their new born child to Hiruzen for care and protection. However, while Hiruzen provided Naruto with the basic amenities, he never really helped him in any way.

Naruto was insulted and shunned by the entire village for being the Nine Tails Jinchuriki, but Hiruzen only stood and watched that happen. He never considered the mental torture that a child might be facing on a daily basis.

As a result, many felt that Hiruzen Sarutobi was nothing but a coward and he failed at the task entrusted to him by Minato and Kushina. In fact, whatever Naruto became was due to his own hard work and help from people like Jiraya, Kakashi and Lady Tsunade.

6) Rasa

Rasa's experiements on his wife and child made him a highly disregarded character in the series (Image via Naruto)

Rasa is one of the characters who is highly disrespected by the entire fanbase. The reason behind the hate towards him is simply because of the way in which he treated his wife and son.

Rasa was Gaara's father and he purposefully implanted Shukaku into him. Rasa wanted Gaara to become a weapon and thus experimented with his son even before he was born.

As a result, when Gaara finally took birth, his mother was unable to handle the pressure which led to her death. However, his father Rasa soon realized that entrusting Shukaku to him may have been a mistake.

Therefore, he started to further run tests to see if the child was able to control the One Tailed Beast. This is something that made Gaara's childhood miserable and that is why fans cannot stand Rasa at all.

7) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke might have become good later on, but he was definitely a very confused character earlier in the series (Image via Naruto)

While Sasuke Uchiha might be one of the strongest characters in the series, there is no denying that fans do not have a lot of respect towards him. This is because Sasuke always looked like a confused child with some really absurd motives.

At first he wanted to kill his brother Itachi, then he wanted to destroy the Konoha, before suddenly changing his mind and wanting to become Hokage. He had no regard for his friends and acted like a complete nuisance for everyone.

He even tried to kill Sakura once, which is something that angered a lot of fans. Sasuke was fuelled by a motive that the Konoha village was responsible for Itachi's death.

Thus, he wanted to destroy it without thinking twice that his brother went through all that grief and sacrificed his own name just so that Sasuke could live and that the Konoha could survive.

While Sasuke may have been smart during his time at the academy, he definitely was as blunt as it gets when it came to understanding emotions and feelings.

8) Sakura Haruno

Sakura's spineless attitude made her a major target for fans (Image via Boruto)

Sakura Haruno is a character that the entire fanbase has termed as "useless." She is probably one of the most hated characters in the entire series and for some solid reasons.

Sakura was strong and her training under Lady Tsunade did make her quite adept in battle. However, instead of using those powers, she would spend most of her time crying to Naruto and Sasuke for help.

Furthermore, her self-centered attitude and big mouth was something that fans absolutely hated. She is arguably one of the worst written characters in the series despite having a significant amount of screentime.

9) Orochimaru

The crimes that Orochimaru committed will never be forgiven by fans (Image via Naruto)

Orochimaru is a villain that is worthy of disrespect. This ninja used to puke out snakes, kill orphans and even experimented on Sasuke to test out his theories. He may have done a few good deeds like helping Lady Tsunade during the war, but the crimes he committed are still fresh in the minds of the fans.

10) Danzo Shimura

Danzo's cold-blooded attitude and his crimes made fans disrespect him the most amongst all (Image via Naruto)

Danzo Shimura is arguably the most hated character in the entire series. This is because he was the one who orchestrated the Uchiha slaughter, paired with Orochimaru to create his sharingan styled hand and always tried to overthrow the Hokage to gain power.

He even used Shishui Uchiha's eyes during a Kage summit to create a genjutsu. Overall, he was a cold blooded monster and thus there is no other character that deserves the final spot but him.

