10 Naruto characters who would make terrifying villains

Naruto has introduced a variety of characters that have been an inspiration to kids growing up. Some of the most memorable heroes are from this series. However, fans have often wondered just how terrifying it would be if some of the characters had turned evil.

With that in mind, we look at some of the characters that would be nigh on impossible to deal with as villains.

Note: The list is in no particular order.

Naruto characters who would be terrifying villains in the series

1) Naruto

There is no doubt that Naruto would have been one of the most terrifying villains in the series. Not only does he have the Nine Tailed Beast inside him, he also has access to Sage Mode. He received powers from Hagoromo which put him leagues above the rest. His techniques, such as Ultra Big Ball Rasenshuriken, have massive destructive powers that can kill shinobis with ease.

2) Sasuke

While Sasuke was one of the antagonists during the earlier parts of the series, he ended up fighting alongside Naruto in the Fourth Great Ninja War. If Sasuke turned into a villain towards the end of Shippuden, it would have been extremely difficult to deal with. He developed a Rinnegan and a perfect Susanoo, which made him ridiculously strong. He has techniques like Indra’s Arrow, which can cause huge amounts of destruction if released.

3) Jiraiya

Naruto @NarutoVibe Happy Birthday to the one and only Jiraiya Sensei! Happy Birthday to the one and only Jiraiya Sensei! 🐸 https://t.co/SosJcHhDDu

Jiraiya is one of the most powerful individuals from Konohagakure. He was the strongest among the Legendary Sannin. Itachi knew that he would not come out unscathed and Kisame admitted that the Pervy Sage was leagues above him. Pain even admitted that Jiraiya would have been able to beat him if he knew the Six Paths of Pain’s secrets. Additionally, he taught both Minato and Naruto to use Sage Mode. Had he become a villain, there would have been very few who could have dealt with someone as powerful as this.

4) Kakashi

The Copy Ninja needs no introduction owing to his reputation across multiple villages. His ability to use the Sharingan and copy ninjutsus makes him a strong individual. Additionally, his intellect is far superior to the average shinobi. Kakashi would have been one tough villain to go up against.

5) Hashirama

The God of Shinobi was strong enough to take on Madara, who was able to use the Nine Tailed Fox cloaked in a Susanoo. His Wood Style release and his regeneration abilities make him one of the strongest characters in the series. Having techniques like Shin Susenju in his arsenal would make him one of the strongest villains, if not the strongest.

6) Tobirama

Tobirama is a genius who invented ninjutsus such as Flying Raijin, Edo Tensei, and Shadow Clone. Tobirama is considered to be one of the the strongest Water Release shinobis in the series. His ability to use all nature transformations along with his massive chakra reserves make him a strong character. Given his temper, one might assume that he’s hot-headed and impulsive on the battlefield. However, his battle intellect is quite high and it would make him a terrifying villain.

7) Tsunade

Tsunade’s raw power in Naruto is unmatched. She was able to break the ribcage of a Susanoo with her bare fists. Additionally, she can receive momentary invincibility, owing to her Strength of a Hundred Seal. Tsunade’s raw power and the ability to heal her comrades would make her a tough villain in Naruto.

8) Hiruzen

Hiruzen Sarutobi @OldManHokage Always watching over my village. http://t.co/cuXgixaKXt Always watching over my village. http://t.co/cuXgixaKXt

Hiruzen was also considered as God of Shinobi in the Naruto series. His ability to use all nature transformations makes him a strong opponent to deal with. He was also able to deal with Edo Tobirama and Edo Hashirama, which goes on to show just how powerful he is despite his age. Hiruzen would have wreaked havoc if he was a villain in the Naruto series.

9) Minato

The Yellow Flash of Konohagakure would have obliterated shinobis as a villain. His ability to use Flying Raijin should lend him the upper hand in most fights. Additionally, he can also use Sage Mode, which enhances his powers by a significant margin. The fact that he was able to hold off Kyuubi when it attacked the village speaks volumes about his strength. Minato would have been one of the toughest villains to beat.

10) Might Guy

Naruto @NarutoVibe Might Guy opening the 8 Gates gave me chills Might Guy opening the 8 Gates gave me chills https://t.co/V0bS4G4lqt

Might Guy is another character who was able to go toe-to-toe with Madara. Might Guy, after opening all the gates, showed just how powerful he was. He drove Madara into a corner and admitted that the Taijutsu specialist was the strongest he faced. As a villain, Might Guy would be ridiculously difficult to deal with.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee