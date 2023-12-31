Demon Slayer: What is Akaza's Blood Demon Art? Explained

Demon Slayer has introduced several characters who have become household names in recent years, and when it comes to the antagonists, Akaza is probably the most successful one. Akaza gained worldwide recognition during the movie adaptation of the Mugen Train arc, where he killed Rengoku after a spectacular fight sequence in the movie, thanks to Ufotable.

Later on in the Demon Slayer manga, readers are introduced to Akaza's backstory, cementing his place as a fan favorite. Another factor that made him stand out was his fighting style, which revolved around him being a brawler, and his Blood Demon Art, which is going to be explained here.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series.

Explaining Akaza's Blood Demon Art in Demon Slayer

Akaza is one of the strongest characters in the Demon Slayer series, and part of that is due to his Blood Demon Art, simply called Destructive Death. This ability is a direct result of his mastery of martial arts as a human and the manipulation of shockwaves in order to create greater damage, which was shown during his fight with Rengoku.

This ability begins when Akaza does a stance that is part of the Soryu style martial arts, which is the discipline he learned as a human, and a symbol appears beneath him. The stance creates an aura of blue energy he can use to maximize his abilities and fighting prowess, which is shown throughout the series as he proves to have no match in combat.

The shock waves of Destructive Death also grant Akaza the possibility of creating a lot of long-range attacks, which could have been a major weakness for him due to his nature as a brawler type of fighter. However, this element of his Blood Demon Art compensates for this and makes him a very complete enemy, which is why the Demon Slayers had such a hard time-fighting Akaza every time they ran into him.

Akaza's character throughout the Demon Slayer series

As mentioned earlier, Akaza is one of the most popular characters in the series, and that is due to a wide variety of reasons. He is very strong, has an interesting personality, has more layers than the majority of villains in the series, and his backstory, which is filled with tragedy, makes him quite endearing in some instances of the story.

Furthermore, a unique fact about Akaza is that he was never properly defeated in the Demon Slayer manga. Even though the likes of Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka did their absolute best to defeat him, Akaza had the upper hand because of his ability to regenerate and because he was simply a superior fighter, which is saying a lot considering how strong the first two were at the time of their confrontation in the Infinity Castle arc.

Author Koyoharu Gotouge liked to add a lot of tragic backstories in this series, and Akaza's is probably one of the most successful, generating a lot of empathy in the audience. This is probably going to be one of the highlights of the anime adaptation when the Infinity Castle arc gets the Ufotable treatment, and it is going to do a great service to arguably the most complete antagonist in the series, especially considering the increase in popularity he had after fighting Rengoku in the Mugen Train movie.

Final thoughts

Akaza's Blood Demon Art is Destructive Death, which is the manipulation of shock waves in order to create greater damage and have attacks at a longer range. This, along with his mastery of martial arts, is one of the many reasons that he is one of the most capable fighters in the entirety of the series.