Demon Slayer: Why is Nezuko so much more powerful in her Awakened form? Explained

Demon Slayer, particularly in the anime adaptation by Ufotable, is a series with a lot of hype moments in the story, and Nezuko's Awakened form was a major highlight of the second season.

Tanjiro Kamado's sister doesn't regularly have a prominent role in the events of the story, which often leads to her being sidelined, but this was one of the few times in the series when she was allowed to let loose and show how powerful she could be.

While this was a great moment for Demon Slayer fans, it also begged the question of why Nezuko became so strong in this particular form. After all, she was shown to be capable of fighting throughout the series, but not to this degree, which is why a lot of fans have wondered about the reasons behind this power-up and how it works within her demon abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series.

Explaining why Nezuko became so powerful in her Awakened form in Demon Slayer

Tanjiro Kamado was fighting Daki, one of the Upper Moons, during the Entertainment District arc in Demon Slayer, with the latter beginning to have the upper hand over the former. However, this is when Nezuko stepped in to save his brother, going as far as unleashing her Awakened demon form and beginning to pummel Daki while losing control at the same time.

The reason Nezuko became so strong in this form is because it unleashed the full nature of her demon instincts, and her physical abilities increased greatly, which is even shown in her body, going from a little girl to a young woman. It makes sense because she is constantly holding herself back and not having full control of her powers.

It is a form that was short-lived, though, and Nezuko never went back to that transformation after the events of the Entertainment District arc, which is a shame because it gave her a lot more focus and also gave her the chance to fight some of the strongest characters in the series. However, she was also a danger to everybody involved, with Tanjiro going to extreme measures to calm her down.

Nezuko's lack of presence in the story

Nezuko in her demon form (Image via Ufotable)

Nezuko is quite important in the Demon Slayer series because she is Tanjiro's main motivation, as the latter wants to make the former human again. While they travel and fight together against demons from time to time, there is a strong argument to be made that Nezuko is not nearly as prominent as her brother, and her role in the story is often undermined and underutilized.

She presents a very interesting situation within the context of this manga: a demon who is siding with humans and fighting against her kind.

However, author Koyoharu Gotouge never explores Nezuko's perspective, her feelings, her struggles of wanting to eat human flesh, and even her connection with Tanjiro, with her brother often being the one expressing his thoughts and emotions while she is often treated as a mere plot device.

There is no denying that Nezuko has wasted potential in the series, especially considering that she can fight with the best of them. Her display against Daki proved that she is strong enough to defend herself, and it would have been interesting to see her develop and learn to control this transformation, but it was an element of the story that was sadly underdeveloped.

Final thoughts

Nezuko's Awakened form in Demon Slayer makes her a lot more powerful because it unleashes the full potential of her demon abilities. It is also a direct result of her being turned into a demon by Muzan, who is the original creator of these creatures.