5 Demon Slayer characters who should have lived (and 5 whose death would solve everything)

Demon Slayer characters are usually quite straightforward with their motivations, techniques, and roles in the series. What people see in them is what they get, and that is a formula that has proven to be quite successful in the series over the years, especially when it comes to the amazing anime adaptation by Ufotable.

However, to say the least, there is no denying that the series' ending was divisive. There were several Demon Slayer characters who deserved a different fate, which is something that could have improved the story to some degree. Sure, that is in the eye of the beholder, but here are five Demon Slayer characters who should have lived and five more who should have died.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series. Furthermore, all the characters on this list are chosen based on the writer's criteria and are chosen just as possible changes in the story, not making them all at once.

5 Demon Slayer characters who should have lived

1. Genya Shinazugawa

Genya should have lived (Image via Ufotable).

The thing about Genya, especially when compared to most Demon Slayer characters, is how rushed and underdeveloped his arc is. His relationship with his brother Sanemi and his change from a rash, almost bully-like character to becoming Tanjiro's friend. This happens way too fast before he even gets to warm up to the audience.

Because he got the short end of the stick, it would have been interesting to see more of him, even when the series concluded. This was also shown through his ability to eat demon flesh and turn into one for a limited time. This ability was never adequately explained beyond his having a strong stomach.

2. Obanai Iguro

Woefully underutilized (Image via Ufotable).

In theory, the Hashira are the main power force of the Demon Slayer Corps. They also tend to be the most popular characters in the series. However, these Demon Slayer characters can be hit or miss when it comes to their role in the story and how their journey concludes.

Obanai Iguro, the Serpent Hashira, is a prime example of this, as he was woefully underutilized across the series and never fully got time to shine in the manga. He eventually dies next to his beloved, Mitsuri. It was a nice scene, but it would have been interesting to see him live and grieve, thus adding something to his character.

Speaking of grieving...

3. Mitsuri Kanroji

One of the most underutilized Demon Slayer characters (Image via Ufotable).

Mitsuri's popularity has likely improved among Demon Slayer characters. It was after her performance against the fourth Upper Moon in the anime's third season. Ufotable did a great job adapting her battle and gave her a lot of time to shine, which was fairly welcomed by the fandom.

However, telling anime-only viewers that was the character's only peak in the series is disappointing. Mitsuri does very little in the final arc and gets a very disappointing ending. The one major solace she got in the process was only with her death next to her beloved, Obanai.

She was the only member of the Corps who didn't join out of traumatic experiences or even a desire for revenge but rather just wanted to find a place to belong. It would have been interesting to see her live on, grieving Obanai's loss and perhaps finding peace and happiness on her own.

4. Muichiro Tokito

One of the most popular Demon Slayer characters (Image via Ufotable).

Moichiro's role as one of the most naturally gifted members of the Demon Slayer Corps was quite prominent across the series. But it was also sad to see that he never got the chance to live his life as a child. He was the literal definition of a child soldier across the story, which was understandable given the context and his natural abilities, but a tragedy, nonetheless.

Furthermore, his death at the hands of Kokushibo was executed well enough, and it was a good closure for the character. However, it would have been interesting to see what would have happened in his life after surviving the story. Considering his youth, he had the biggest prospects but was taken way too soon.

5. Shinobu Kocho

It would have been interesting to see another ending for her (Image via Ufotable).

There is no denying that Shinobu Kocho ranks high among Demon Slayer characters. Her duality of being a very calm person and holding deep contempt and anger towards demons is quite interesting to see. It is also a shame that she was taken during her battle with Doma, who was the one responsible for killing her sister, Kanae.

Shinobu lived for so long, hating demons and wanting revenge. So, her surviving the war and living on without that goal would have been very interesting to see. It would have produced some fascinating questions about what happens when you have been consumed by hatred for so long and what you have after achieving that goal.

5 Demon Slayer characters who should have died

1. Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi probably should have died (Image via Ufotable).

There is no denying that Sanemi is one of the most interesting Demon Slayer characters. He is first introduced as a borderline psychopath, and his design seems to suggest this, only for author Koyoharu Gotouge to twist the audience and show his awful childhood. This shows how much Sanemi has gone through and why he hates demons like Nezuko that much.

However, despite having cool abilities and a solid backstory, there is an argument to be made that Sanemi is not as interesting as Genya. His brother had a much more complex backstory due to his inferiority complex.

His brother's demon abilities would have been a lot more interesting to dissect. This is why it would have been the best course of action for them to switch places in the casualties department.

2. Zenitsu Agatsuma

A controversial decision (Image via Ufotable).

For several reasons, Zenitsu has always been among the most divisive Demon Slayer characters. Most people enjoy his amazing battle prowess when he is asleep. But there is no denying that his constant yelling, fear, and attitude towards women, particularly Nezuko, often feels very annoying and offputting.

Zenitsu got some development during his battle with Kaigaku. Overcoming his sleep problems and learning other techniques was done off-screen. However, seeing Zenitsu sacrificing himself in the final battle would have been interesting. It would have been a bit more satisfying than him ending up with Nezuko for no apparent reason.

3. Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro's survival was forced (Image via Ufotable).

The truth of the matter is that the part where Tanjiro becomes a demon near the end of the story was perhaps one of the wasted moments when it comes to Demon Slayer characters. It is because Gotouge didn't pull the trigger and kill the protagonist in what would have been a bittersweet yet interesting conclusion for the story.

Tanjiro had been wanting to kill demons during the entire series and did so time and time again. So, his ending the same way as they would have been a unique take. However, the story plays it safe and saves him at the last moment, which is something that feels extremely forced.

4. Giyu Tomioka

Tomioka had death flags during the entire series (Image via Ufotable).

When it comes to Demon Slayer characters, Giyu Tomioka is probably the one with the most death flags across the series. This is mainly due to his role as the biggest catalyst in saving Tanjiro and Nezuko's lives and because he served as a bit of a guide to the protagonist at certain points in the series.

Furthermore, Tomioka always had a death wish and felt that he should have died, which makes sense as to why Gotouge didn't go that route. However, he probably would have had the most touching death among Demon Slayer characters, especially if it had occurred during his battle with Akaza right before Tanjiro.

5. Nezuko Kamado

Nezuko should have died (Image via Ufotable).

Among Demon Slayer characters, Nezuko Kamado's death would have probably been the most interesting since she was the main driving force for most of the series. When it comes to Tanjiro, his wanting her to return to being human was certainly his biggest motivation.

So, if Muzan or one of his Upper Moons had managed to kill her by any chance, it would have been a massive plot point and a major hit for Tanjiro's character. This could have added much-needed tension and stakes to the story, which is always welcome.

Final thoughts

Depending on the situation, Demon Slayer characters could have had different fates, and the results would have been for better or worse. However, the series' success as it is cannot be debated.