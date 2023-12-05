Is Doma in love with Shinobu in Demon Slayer? Explained

Demon Slayer finished a few years ago, but the story is still going strong thanks to the amazing anime adaptation by Ufotable and the legacy the franchise has built. In that regard, there are a couple of characters who have also helped build this popularity, and one of them is the second Upper Moon, Doma, who has a very interesting connection to the Poison Hashira, Shinobu Kocho.

Shinobu had long been searching for Doma during the Demon Slayer series, although they don't meet each other until the final arc in the manga. This is probably one of the most anticipated moments in the anime, as the relationship between these two characters is popular within the fandom and shows some of Doma's more sadistic attributes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series. Some aspects are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.

Explaining the relationship between Shinobu and Doma in Demon Slayer

Expand Tweet

Most anime fans know that one of the biggest draws when it comes to the story of Demon Slayer are the three main Upper Moons: Akaza, Doma, and Kokushibo. They are widely regarded as the best antagonists in the series, even better than Muzan. This is why Doma's relationship with the Poison Hashira, Shinobu Kocho, is so interesting to a lot of fans.

Doma is the second Upper Moon. He runs a cult where he gets easy access to people, particularly young women, that he can kill and eat. This is how he killed Inosuke Hashibara's mother, Kotoha, and even Kanae Kocho, Shinobu's sister.

For this reason, the Poison Hashira holds a grudge against this Upper Moon. Due to Doma's fake charming personality, there are a lot of people who think that he is in love with Shinobu, but that isn't the case. He is a psychopath who actually takes a lot of enjoyment in killing people and devouring them while talking down to humanity, viewing them as stupid.

It is later revealed in the story that Doma cannot feel emotions, which is a key element of his character. This is why he constantly taunts Shinobu while they fight in the final arc. He ends up killing her in the process, although the latter gets the last laugh thanks to the poison stored within her.

The appeal of the three Upper Moons

The three main Upper Moons: Kokushibo, Akaza, and Doma (Image via Ufotable)

There is an appeal to the character of Doma and the two other Upper Moons, Kokushibo and Akaza, in the Demon Slayer franchise, and that is their complexity. While the bulk of the characters in the series are fairly straightforward and have a clear focus and construction, these three antagonists stand out for their backstories and how they have molded them into who they are today.

Doma's indifference to human life, Akaza's extremely tragic origin as a human, and Kokushibo's jealousy of Yoriichi are some of the most interesting character studies across the Demon Slayer series. There is an element that makes them very tridimensional, and they work extremely well as antagonists, particularly at the end of the manga.

Final thoughts

Doma is one of the most popular characters in Demon Slayer, and no, he is not in love with Shinobu but rather enjoys taunting her because he takes pleasure in human suffering. Their fight, when adapted into the anime, will probably have a lot of hype online because of this very fact.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.