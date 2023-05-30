Why does Doma only eat women in Demon Slayer? Explained

Among all characters in Demon Slayer, Doma is arguably one of the most disliked characters in the series. He is someone that people loathe, and the fact that he lacks the ability to empathize with people is fueling the fanbase’s hatred towards him. However, those who have read the manga have noticed an odd trend when it comes to Doma.

The question is, why does Doma only eat women in the Demon Slayer series? As per the explanation provided by Doma himself, he eats women because they’re a lot more nutritious than men. In the Demon Slayer universe, women are supposed to be more nutritious since they store the required nutrients to feed babies.

Disclaimer: This contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: Exploring Doma's past in the series

Much like every demon in the series, Doma was also a human being before he transformed into a demon. He was born with special facial features that made him the leader of the cult.

He had rainbow-colored eyes and extremely pale hair which made his parents think that he had the divine gift of communicating with the Gods. However, Doma could never hear the voices of the Gods and found his parents to be extremely dimwitted.

That being said, he continued to take the position of a cult leader in the Demon Slayer series. However, a chain of terrible events soon followed. His mother was having a nervous breakdown since her husband was partaking in adultery with numerous female members of the cult.

Outraged, Doma’s mother stabbed his father with a knife repeatedly until he died. Things didn’t end there. Doma’s mother also consumed poison and took her own life shortly. The shocking part was that Doma didn’t feel any emotion towards these events. He just expressed his distaste for the foul smell that had taken over the room.

He then met Kibutsuji Muzan, the prime antagonist of the Demon Slayer series, who turned Doma into a demon. Despite his demon transformation, Doma continued being the leader of the cult which was called Paradise Faith.

He wished to take his followers to Paradise, and to him, it meant death. He thought that Paradise was a place free from pain and suffering. According to the Upper Moon 2 demon, the only way people could experience that was death at his hands.

The demon continued devouring all the women that joined the cult. One of them was Kotoha Hashibira, Inosuke Hashibira’s mother. She escaped from her abusive husband and joined this cult.

Her beauty convinced Doma not to kill her and devour her immediately. One fateful day, Kotoha realized that Doma was responsible for the missing cult members. She realized that the cult leader was a demon who devoured them. Out of desperation, she fled from the temple.

However, her plan to escape was a failure, as she was caught and devoured by Doma. But, she managed to toss Inosuke into the river running across a cliff, hoping that he would survive.

Doma also came across Daki and Gyutaro in the Yoshiwara District because of his tendency to eat women. At that time, he was eating young maidens and Geishas, when he saw Gyutaro and Daki on the verge of death.

