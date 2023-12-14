Demon Slayer: How fast is Zenitsu Agatsuma's attack? Explained

Demon Slayer's Zenitsu has become quite popular since he first appeared in the anime series. At first, he wasn’t the most likable character because of his personality. He constantly displayed his cowardice every time he faced a demon. It was hard to process the fact that Zenitsu was a part of the Demon Slayer Corps.

However, when he first showcased his ability against a demon in season 1, fans instantly fell in love with him. He is known for his flashy fighting style. That, paired with the incredible visuals that Ufotable included, elevated this character’s popularity substantially. Since that scene was first shown to the viewers, fans have wondered about the attack’s speed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Zenitsu’s attack speed in Demon Slayer

Zenitsu performing Thunderclap and Flash in season 1 (Image via Ufotable)

Zenitsu’s speed has been a topic of discussion ever since he showcased his abilities. One important thing to note is that it is hard to quantify the speed of anime characters based on their movements on screen. It is impossible to know the exact speed unless the source has stated the exact figures or certain feats involving standardized values.

The first attack that Zenitsu revealed in the Demon Slayer series was the Thunderclap and Flash. While the authenticity of the information is questionable, Hulu put up a board containing certain information in Japanese.

A fan translation of the last line on the board stated that the speed of Thunderclap and Flash is approximately 171.2 kilometers per hour. If this is true, Zenitsu’s most basic attack exceeds the speed of most demon hunters.

A fan provides the translation of the last line (Screengrab via Reddit/KimetsunoYaiba)

However, this is not the fastest Zenitsu Agatsuma can go in Demon Slayer. As seen in the Entertainment District arc of the anime, Zenitsu revealed a new variant of his Thunderclap and Flash attack. He applied a Godspeed version of it, which made him go way faster than the base variant. There is no way to quantify this since there was no mention of the exact speed or comparison concerning values like the speed of sound.

There is another feat that can make him one of the fastest, if not the fastest, demon hunter of his generation. Zenitsu’s base speed had improved so much that he beat Upper Moon 6 demon Kaigaku instantly without using his Godspeed version. Kaigaku was not only an Upper Moon demon, but he also had access to Thunder Breathing techniques, just like Zenitsu.

Despite combining Thunder Breathing techniques and physical enhancements due to the demon transformation, Kaigaku got blitzed in an instant. It’s safe to say that the Godspeed variant would at least be 2-3 times faster than the regular Thunderclap and Flash attack.

In conclusion, Zenitsu is one of the fastest, if not the fastest, characters in the Demon Slayer series.

