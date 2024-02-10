Demon Slayer: Why did Gyutaro hide inside of Daki? Explored

One of the most enjoyable arcs in the Demon Slayer series was the Entertainment District arc. The animation for this broke the internet, and Ufotable set the benchmark of animation that still hasn’t been surpassed by other animation studios. This story arc gave fans plenty of memorable moments, especially the fight against the main antagonists.

Daki and Gyutaro, the Upper Moon 6 demons were tasked with killing Tanjiro and other demon hunters who were present in the Yoshiwara District. Fans thoroughly enjoyed the fight between the demon hunters and the demon.

However, upon revisiting this fight, fans wondered why Gyutaro hid inside Daki. While the Demon Slayer animanga series didn’t provide a reason for this, the answer lies in their backstory. This article will take a look at what Gyutaro and Daki were like when they were in the human state.

Disclaimer: This article explores theories and is therefore speculative in nature.

Demon Slayer: Taking a look at Daki and Gyutaro’s backstories in the series

Expand Tweet

Gyutaro in his human form, barely clung on to life and was reportedly ugly and weak for the most part. Additionally, his own mother also tried to kill him. In the Yoshiwara District, where only looks mattered, people would constantly hurl abuses at him. However, his life took a turn when his younger sister was born. She was incredibly beautiful and was poised to become an Oiran in the Yoshiwara District.

Gyutaro took pride in his ugliness since it creeped people out, and he used this to his advantage when he was collecting debt from his sister’s customers. While his sister was beautiful, she was physically weak.

Things looked bright for this pair until one day his sister was burnt to a crisp by a Samurai. This Samurai was stabbed in the eye by Daki (Ume was her name when she was a human) after an altercation.

Gyutaro was someone who was always by Daki’s side and protected her. However, on the day he was away from her, he lost his beloved sister and accepted Muzan’s blood from the Upper Moon 2 demon, Doma.

This is how the sibling pair became Upper Moon demons in the Demon Slayer series. Gyutaro knew that he was the stronger one among the two and that he always needed to be around should things escalate.

Gyutaro before he became a demon (Image via Ufotable)

Coming back to the question - why does Gyutaro hide inside Daki in the Demon Slayer series? Gyutaro suffered from a lot of pain when he lost his sister. He realized that he needed to protect her from external threats like the demon hunters. This is probably why Gyutaro hid inside Daki in the Demon Slayer series.

He knew that his powers and combat prowess would keep her safe at all times. However, that wasn’t the case since the combined efforts of Tanjiro, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Nezuko, and Tengen Uzui led to the downfall of the Upper Moon 6 demons. Tanjiro could sense animosity between the siblings when they were alive for a few minutes after being decapitated. He wondered if they made up after fighting.

Their backstories in the Demon Slayer series made fans sympathize with them and it was heart-warming to see their bond towards the closing moments of the Entertainment District arc.

Stay tuned for more Demon Slayer anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.