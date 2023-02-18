Demon Slayer: Could Tengen have survived Gyutaro without relying on his Shinobi skills?

In season two of Demon Slayer, the Entertainment District arc featured one of the most epic battles.

The battle between Upper Moon Six, Gyutaro, and Daki vs. Sound Hasihra Tengen, Tanjiro, Zeintsu, Inosuke, and Nezuko held the attention of fans all over the world. Though Gyutaro was the lowest-ranked member of the upper moon, the battle against him brought all the characters to their limits in the final part of the battle.

None of the episodes of Demon Slayers until now have had fans say that they dislike the series. At the end of the Entertainment District arc, it was all thanks to Nezuko's Demon Blood Art, which saved the lives of Tanjiro, Tengen, and Inosuke. Without her technique, the three were slowly pacing towards their end.

After the conclusion of Demon Slayer season two, there will be the Swordsmith Village arc, where fans will see Mist Hashira and Love Hashira in action. However, before that, there is something else that is yet to be talked about, though pretty much all of the Entertainment District has been in the news.

Demon Slayer Tengen vs Gyutaro without any shinobi skills?

Uzui is a major supporting character in Demon Slayer. He did a great job in the entertainment district storyline, and he will also be in the Hashira training storyline.

Tengen belonged to a Shinobi family and was trained to be a Shinobi. He was the only second-surviving brother out of nine. Tengen left his shinobi life—as humans were pawns for shinobi —and joined the Demon Slayer Corp. to help humans by fighting demons.

Tengen thinks that he is the weakest Hashira of them all, but that isn't true at all. He, in reality, is the second-strongest Hashira in terms of physical characteristics, and thanks to his shinobi training, he is the fastest Hashira of all. Tengen mainly uses two swords, and no demon has ever been able to stop it.

Demon Slayer: Tengen and Tanjiro (Image Credit: Ufotable)

Uzui thought there might be demons in the entertainment district, so he sent his three wives to look for them undercover. When he got to the entertainment district later, he had to face Gyutaro, the upper moon, which led to an epic battle.

Now, if Tengen had no shinobi skills or had not relied on his shinobi skills and fought Gyutaro, he would have been at a great disadvantage. Tengen would not have survived if Nezuko hadn't appeared with her blood demon art.

Even Tengen's poison resistance did not save him at the end of the Entertainment District arc, and Uzui was saved entirely by Nezuko Blood Demon Art.

Demon Slayer: Nezuko's Demon Blood Art (Image Credit: Ufotable)

It was only with the help of his shinobi skills that he was able to slow down the flow of poison in his body. Tengen's first thought about Harshira being capable of fighting Gyutaro was Stone Hashira, aka Gyomei Himejima.

Although Shinobu Kocho, the insect hashira, was the only hashira who could beat Gyutaro without using shinobi skills, the latter's poison would have put Stone Hashira at a disadvantage.

Even if Stone Hashira had defeated Gyutaro, he would still be powerless against his poison technique. In the end, he would need help from Nezuko to not let him die. Shinobu is an expert in poison resistance and carries all poison antidotes with her. Though she is not that strong physically, she is fast and an expert in demon poison.

With the help of Wisteria, Shinobu could have ended Gyutaro's fate at the earliest possible time. However, it was not as simple as it appeared. Even to kill an upper moon, Shinobu would require a large amount of wisteria, not just at the tip of her sword. Also, without Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zeinstu, present there, the outcome of the battle could have been very different.

Demon Slayer: Tenjiro, Nezuko, Zeinstu and Inosuke (Image Credit: Ufotable)

Thus, it can be said that Sound Hashira would not have survived the fight without Tengen's shinobi skills, Nezuko's Blood Demon Art, and assistance from other slayers. No Hashira other than Shonobu Kocho would not have survived the fight with Gyutaro, let alone Sound Hashira. Hashira and the demons would have fallen short.

Fans can watch Demon Slayer on Netflix as they await the upcoming season which is set to be released in April 2023.

The Eminence in Shadow is all set to deliver a mystery announcement, read here!

Poll : 0 votes