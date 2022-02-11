10 most powerful swords in Demon Slayer, ranked

Swords in Demon Slayer are one of the most crucial aspects about every character. The color of each sword is directly related to the breathing style and identity of the character. Thus, by looking at the color of a sword, one can clearly identify if its user possesses any special trait or not.

In the following article, a list has been provided where every sword is ranked based on their color and type. Every sword will be tied to a particular character, which means this list will take into consideration character strengths as well.

The 10 best swords in Demon Slayer, based on strength

One crucial aspect to consider before proceeding any further is that just because a sword turns black in color, does not mean that the wielder is going to be the strongest Demon Slayer. The wielder needs to work hard to hone their skills in order to use it to perfection.

This is something that becomes quite clear when the master swordsmith Hotaru Haganezuka mentions that if a sword breaks then that is probably the fault of the wielder and not the sword itself.

The ranking has been provided from 1 to 10 where the former is the weakest and the latter is the strongest.

1) Indigo Nichirin Sword

The Indigo Nichirin Sword is representative of the beast like actions of Inosuke (Image via Demon Slayer)

Inosuke Hashibara's dual Indigo Nichirin swords will have to be the first one on the list. His swords are ragged and have small gaps between the blades which sort of help to slice demons with ease.

These swords define Inosuke's personality quite well in which he is the one who does not like following rules, and is more upfront and fierce within battle. The problem, however, is that his Beast Breathing technique in general is not that strong on account of being derived from Wind Breathing.

Thus, it automatically makes his swords quite weak as well when compared to the others within the series.

2) Yellow Nichirin Sword

The Yellow Nichirin sword demonstrates thunder and lightning (Image via Demon Slayer)

The second sword on this list is that of Zenitsu Agatsuma, the Yellow Nichirin sword. This particular sword is characteristic of the Lightning Breathing or Thunder Breathing technique that Zenitsu uses.

Unlike most swords that have a single color band, the Yellow Nichirin sword consists of a lightning bolt pattern. While this exact pattern does not give the sword any speciality, it is something that definitely goes well with the "lightning never strikes twice" sort of appeal.

3) Amber Nichirin Sword

No one survives the impact from Tengen Uzui's dual Amber Nichirin swords (Image via Demon Slayer)

This particular sword is used by none other than the sound hashira Tengen Uzui. The dual Amber Nichirin swords are very big when compared to the other katana styled swords in Demon Slayer.

The Amber Nichirin swords can move at the speed of sound and anyone who falls in front of it seldom survives. Tengen Uzui used these swords to defeat the Upper-Moon six during the Entertainment District Arc.

4) Pink Nichirin Sword

Mitsuri's whip like sword requires immense strength and can reach long distances (Image via Demon Slayer)

The Pink Nichirin sword that is used by the love hashira Mitsuri Kanroji is very unique. Unlike other swords that look like katanas (except Tengen Uzui's sword), hers looks more like a whip.

This particular sword is extremely heavy and it requires someone with immense physical flexibility to wield. This sword is also used quite effectively in long distance fights and can be lethal in the hands of the right user.

It is also exclaimed in the manga that the love hashira's sword is extremely fast and it can match speeds even unobtainable by the sound hashira.

5) Gray Nichirin Spiked Flail and Axe

Gyomei's weapon is very unique and is one of the strongest within the series (Image via Demon Slayer)

This particular weapon is used by the stone hashira Gyomei Himejima. This is not a sword, however, the material that was used is the same as other swords within Demon Slayer.

The Gray Nichirin Spiked Flail and Axe that is used by the stone hashira was developed during the Sengoku period. Within the Demon Slayer manga, it is remarked that this was the peak of swordsmithing within Japan.

Gyomei's weapon as shown in the manga (Image via Demon Slayer)

Thus the quality of this weapon is top-notch. The weapon is lethal in battle and compliments well with Gyomei's enhanced physical strength and hearing abilities.

In fact, Gyomei can use the weapon's vibrations to understand his surroundings and thereby cover the space around him with ease. When Gyomei fought the Upper-Moon One Kokushibo, he was able to go shoulder-to-shoulder on account of this unique weapon.

6) Lavender Nichirin Sword

Iguro's blade is indicative of his breathing style and abilities (Image via Demon Slayer)

This particular blade belongs to the serpent hashira Obanai Iguro. The sword consists of several twists and turns that look quite familiar to a snake.

Thus, it is effective in fast paced combat and can be used to land surprise attacks very easily.

7) Red Nichirin Sword

Rengoku's Red Nichirin blade was able to fight shoulder-to-shoulder against Akaza's brute strength (Image via Demon Slayer)

The Red Nichirin is used by none other than Kyojuro Rengoku. The heat from Rengoku's Flame Breathing turns this sword red and it ensures that its enemies are burned to death.

It is a very strong weapon which is also quite symbolic of Kyojuro's clean and yet bright personality.

While Kyojuro died quite early, the strength of this sword was demonstrated well in the fight against Akaza where he was almost able to cut through the Upper-Moon three's head and injured him heavily.

If anime viewers are unaware, Akaza possesses brute physical strength that is even deadlier than Muzan himself. Thus, Rengoku almost decapitating him was a feat in itself.

8) Green Nichirin Sword

Sanemi's jagged green sword shows both his personality as well as his technique (Image via Demon Slayer)

The wind hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa is the wielder of the Green Nichirin sword. This particular sword is representative of Sanemi as it has jagged patterns throughout the back side of its body.

Sanemi's sword is nothing special, but like everyone else it is something that complements well with the Wind Breathing style that is defined gusts and torrents. Sanemi was able to stand against Upper-Moon One all by himself with the help of this sword and that speaks a lot about its strength.

9) Purple Nichirin Sword

Kokushibo's Purple Nichirin Demon sword is something that is only paralleled by Yoriichi's Black Nichirin (Image via Demon Slayer)

The Purple Nichirin sword was used by the Upper-Moon One, Kokushibo. This sword is symbolic of the Moon Breathing style and is definitely one of the strongest within the series.

Being a demon, Kokushibo's sword also has eyes attached to it. His sword can regenerate itself and is made of the same body and flesh as that of Kokushibo himself.

In fact, this particular sword is extremely sharp on account of the hard and sturdy body of Kokushibo. Thus, it can cut through almost anything and everything and was able to handle four different hashiras with ease during the Infinite Castle Arc fight.

10) Black Nichirin Sword

The Black Nichirin sword is by far the strongest and nothing comes close to it (Image via Demon Slayer)

This sword is used by the current protagonist Tanjiro Kamado and was also used by none other than Yoriichi Tsugikuni. The Black Nichirin sword is considered unlucky and it is used by those who have reduced life spans.

However, both Tanjiro and Yoriichi lived long lives despite the former facing a lot of hardships. The sword is primarily black, but it turns crimson red when the Breath of the Sun God (strongest breathing style) is used by both Tanjiro as well as Yoriichi.

As was mentioned in manga, very little is known about Black Nichirin swords, but it is definitely something that made Kibutsuji Muzan quiver in fear.

