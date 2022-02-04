3 most wholesome ships in Demon Slayer (& 3 that will scar you for life)

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime in recent times. Fans love the animation, the characters, the plot, and the action, to name a few. While romance is scarce in the lives of the protagonists, most of whom are either a member of the Demon Slayer Corps or a demon, or in Nezuko’s case, both.

Amidst the bloodbath and death typically associated with a Shonen-battle anime, there are a few wholesome relationships that come as a breath of fresh air. However, there are also a few fan-made ships that seem terrifyingly wrong.

[Heavy spoilers for Demon Slayer manga]

3 comfort ships in Demon Slayer and 3 that make everyone uncomfortable

3 wholesome pairings

Demon Slayer has quite a few canon pairings that have become endearing to fans, and even more ships supported by fans that give off a warm and welcoming aura.

1) Giyuu and Shinobu

nise @7ENITSU why giyuu and shinobu are important to each other's characters.



a thread, why giyuu and shinobu are important to each other's characters.a thread, https://t.co/cFZDBG4ARK

Tomioka Giyuu, the Water Hashira of the Demon Slayer corps, and Kocho Shinobu, the Insect Hashira, have quickly become popular with fans following their interactions in Natagumo mountain, and their subsequent meetings since then.

They share mutual respect and understanding as comrades, and Shinobu often teases Giyuu regarding his lack of friends.

Irusu @Irusuify Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 2nd Fanbook Translation - How The Pillars View Each Other!!

• Tomioka Giyuu and Kochou Shinobu Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 2nd Fanbook Translation - How The Pillars View Each Other!!• Tomioka Giyuu and Kochou Shinobu https://t.co/F251zon8jt

The fandom really started to get into this ship when Giyuu was seen visibly reacting to Shinobu’s death in the manga, which is a lot for a stoic person like him. This is essentially a non-canon and tragic pairing, and they do not end up together in the reincarnated world post time-skip.

2) Zenitsu and Nezuko

kitty @3uzui i want what nezuko and zenitsu have :( i want what nezuko and zenitsu have :( https://t.co/6zM0mFiZKm

The pairing of Zenitsu and Nezuko is arguably the most popular canon ship in Demon Slayer. Zenitsu is naturally an affectionate person and easily drawn to beautiful women. He falls in love with Nezuko at first sight, but what validated this ship to fans was Zenitsu’s act of protecting Nezuko’s box before knowing her.

This ship remains one-sided throughout the manga, and even after Nezuko becomes a human, she hardly seems to return Zenitsu’s affection in the romantic sense. However, they are revealed to have later gotten married and started a family.

3) Obanai and Mitsuri

zoey!! @lovebreathings love obanai’s simple black and white outfit vs mitsuri’s detailed pretty pink outfit love obanai’s simple black and white outfit vs mitsuri’s detailed pretty pink outfit https://t.co/M2qauqYQ3c

Obanai Iguro, the Serpent Hashira, and Kanroji Mitsuri, the Love Hashira, share the most impactful romance in the series. Their love is a key driving point for both of their characters.

Mitsuri is the strongest woman Obanai knew, and he had hoped to confess his love to her in a world where they were normal people living normal lives.

☆オードリーAudrey☆ @aitaikimochi



#KNY205 Mitsuri and Obanai got married and run a restaurant together in the future 🥺🥺🥺!!!!! Mitsuri and Obanai got married and run a restaurant together in the future 🥺🥺🥺!!!!!#KNY205 https://t.co/C3Ino2vh8B

In a way, his dream came true after the time-skip. Mitsuri and Obanai died in each other’s arms during the final fight against Muzan, affirming their love for each other. Post time-skip, their reincarnated versions are shown being married and running a restaurant together.

3 ships that will scar you for life

While the above ships are either canon or fan-favorites, there are quite a few ships that have garnered popularity but either don’t make any sense, or are horribly cringey and borderline creepy.

1) Shinobu and Douma

rhy @jobisky Douma vs Shinobu was genuinely one of the most thrilling fights I've ever witnessed Douma vs Shinobu was genuinely one of the most thrilling fights I've ever witnessed https://t.co/1GAzHqttbn

Douma, Upper Moon Rank Two, was responsible for the death of Kocho Kanae, the late Flower Hashira and Shinobu’s elder sister. During the Infinity Castle Arc, Shinobu fought Douma with the help of Tsuyuri Kanao and Hashibira Inosuke. Shinobu had made and nurtured a poison made of Wisteria flowers inside her body for the sole purpose of killing Douma.

💗 daily m/f and f/m ships @daiIymw The first m/f ship of the day is Doushino (Douma x Shinobu Kochou) from Kimetsu no Yaiba ! (Submitted by anon) The first m/f ship of the day is Doushino (Douma x Shinobu Kochou) from Kimetsu no Yaiba ! (Submitted by anon) 💗 The first m/f ship of the day is Doushino (Douma x Shinobu Kochou) from Kimetsu no Yaiba ! (Submitted by anon) https://t.co/A5heuF5g4p

Somehow, the fandom thought that this pair had the capacity of a romantic relationship. The animosity between the two is thought to be a part of their dynamic. Considering that Shinobu has given her life to defeat Douma, not only does this pairing make no sense, but also goes against the canon as a whole.

2) Nezuko and Sanemi

shi @gojoism I know this is supposed to be a cute moment because nezuko reminds sanemi of genya but what genya said is so sad I know this is supposed to be a cute moment because nezuko reminds sanemi of genya but what genya said is so sad https://t.co/15oDjH1s0h

Anime watchers first learned about Sanemi when he repeatedly stabbed through Nezuko’s box in order to draw out her need to drink blood. The Wind Hashira believed that Nezuko was not capable of restraining herself and upholding the virtues of the Demon Slayer Corps since she was a demon.

Much later, after the final battle, Sanemi started to warm up to Nezuko and thought of her as a younger sibling, especially since she reminded him of his younger brother, Genya.

However, just like Zenitsu got irrationally jealous over their interaction, some of the fans viewed Sanemi and Nezuko in a romantic light after the new dynamic between the two came to light. This is uncomfortable considering that Nezuko truly represents Genya for Sanemi.

3) Muzan and Nezuko

IG: @otakuelitte @otakuelitte Esperando o estúdio mudar o final de Demon Slayer e colocar uma super luta da Nezuko Vs Muzan Esperando o estúdio mudar o final de Demon Slayer e colocar uma super luta da Nezuko Vs Muzan https://t.co/Aw2d0CBVIi

Kibutsuji Muzan is the prime antagonist of Demon Slayer and he is the one who turned Nezuko into a demon. Nezuko’s ancestry held the promise that a demon of this blood might be able to withstand the Sun, something Muzan had always been after. While Nezuko and Muzan never directly fight in the manga, many fans have wanted to see the young girl face off against one who slaughtered her family.

simona @kamuicult i saw someone ship nezuko and muzan ... WHAT i saw someone ship nezuko and muzan ... WHAT https://t.co/mSIdZdVRl5

Others, however, seem to have considered this as an opportunity to romantically ship them. Leaving aside all of the animosity and moral dilemma of pairing Nezuko off with the one who robbed her of her freedom, the age gap between them is jarring and uncomfortable. Of course, most Demon Slayer fans consider any pairing with Muzan to be the worst, and they aren’t far off.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan