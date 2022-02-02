Is Nezuko stronger than Azaka in Demon Slayer?

Nezuko Kamado is one of the most beloved characters from the Demon Slayer series. Even after going through unimaginable struggles, she never gave up.

Ever since Muzan turned her into a demon, her physical powers, regeneration rate and combat abilities have improved exponentially. She has proven her toughness quite regularly as she assists her brother, Tanjiro, in various missions given by the Demon Slayer Corps.

Nezuko has indeed come a long way from the time she was first introduced. Her efforts have saved Tanjiro and other members of the organization several times throughout the series.

With such fantastic character growth, fans have been wondering if Nezuko can beat the Upper Moon 3, Akaza.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

Nezuko doesn't stand a chance against the Upper Moon 3

Nezuko is undoubtedly a strong demon in Demon Slayer and she proved her strength repeatedly. One situation that really displayed her true potential was the fight against Daki. She underwent a transformation and thoroughly overwhelmed the Upper Moon 6 demon.

That being said, there is absolutely no way Nezuko can even come close to beating Akaza.

The difference between each Upper Moon demon is extremely vast and therefore it doesn't make for a fair comparison. Another important thing to note is that Nezuko did not fight the Upper Moon 6 when they were in their best form. It is unlikely that Nezuko would have been able to kill both Daki and Gyutaro all by herself at the same time if the latter two were at their absolute best.

Meanwhile, Akaza was so strong that he was able to beat Rengoku even without revealing the full extent of his power. When Giyu Tomioka and Tanjiro engaged in a fight with him, they were struggling to keep up with his attacks.

Akaza was able to grow his head out even after Tanjiro decapitated him with his Sun Breathing. At this stage, the combined efforts of Tanjiro and Giyu with his Demon Slayer Mark were required in order to beat him.

Even then, it was Akaza’s choice to kill himself since he regained his memories. It would have been quite complicated if he grew his head out completely and fought the pair again. Considering this was his level of strength, there is no way that Nezuko would even come close to hurting him.

In conclusion, Nezuko cannot beat Akaza in Demon Slayer. In terms of power, physical abilities, regeneration rate and overall combat ability, Akaza is far superior compared to Nezuko.

