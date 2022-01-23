3 Demon Slayer characters who will never beat Yoriichi (& 2 who survived against him)

Demon Slayer has introduced a variety of characters, each varying in personality, power levels and the overall character design. One of the most popular characters from the series is Yoriichi Tsukiguni, a legendary Demon Slayer who has contributed a lot to his community.

Yoriichi has displayed immeasurable strength, speed and reflexes in his time. He was so powerful that he single-handedly drove Muzan into a corner and almost succeeded in killing him. Despite his strength, there are a couple of characters who have survived while fighting against him.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from the manga, and the list is in no particular order.

Some of the characters who could never beat Yoriichi in Demon Slayer

1) Michikatsu Tsukiguni

Yoriichi’s brother, Michikatsu Tsukiguni, always fell short when competing against his brother. He dreamt of being an excellent swordsman, but Yoriichi would always perform better. Yoriichi was a prodigy since he was able to beat trained sword instructors when he picked up a sword for the first time.

That being said, Michikatsu is quite strong and developed the Breath of the Moon. This breathing style was derived from Yoriichi’s Breath of the Sun.

2) Kibutsuji Muzan

In Demon Slayer, Muzan is shown to be the strongest being in existence. Muzan, individually, is way stronger than every single Hashira there is in the Demon Slayer Corps. His combat abilities, paired with a ridiculously fast regeneration rate, make him one of the strongest characters featured in the show.

It required the combined efforts of multiple Hashiras and other members such as Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke and Kanao to defeat Muzan in the end. Despite his monstrous strength, he was no match for Yoriichi Tsukiguni.

3) Doma

The Upper Moon 2 is one of the strongest members of the 12 Kizuki. His demonic abilities involve ice and had some of the most troublesome Blood Demon Art that had been featured during the course of the series. Doma was so strong that he fatally wounded and absorbed Shinobu’s body with ease.

Shinobu, being the Insect Hashira, is one of the fastest Demon Slayers. Despite his strength, there is no way he’d be able to beat Yoriichi owing to the difference in overall combat capabilities. He cannot beat someone who could overwhelm Kibutsuji Muzan.

Some of the characters who have faced Yoriichi and survived

1) Kibutsuji Muzan

Muzan is the first ever demon to have come into existence. This happened due to a treatment that had gone wrong. While he was being treated, Muzan killed the doctor because he was not able to observe any results. This turned him into one of the strongest beings that could defeat multiple Hashiras in one go.

Muzan was about to meet the same fate that every other demon met when they went up against Yoriichi. But just before Yoriichi could kill him, Muzan split his body into over 1000 parts, which allowed him to escape from there.

2) Kokushibo

Kokushibo is the only other survivor apart from Muzan. This Upper Moon 1 went up against Yoriichi and managed to make it out alive. He gave everything he had but still managed to receive a heavy slash.

Just before he received the second cut, Yoriichi died when he attempted to recover from the first move. The legendary Demon Slayer was in his final moments of his life while facing his brother who turned into a demon. This is how Kokushibo survived against Yoriichi.

