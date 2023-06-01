Age of every character in Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc

Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc was released on April 9, 2023, captivating fans with its effective storyline, quirky characters, and masterfully animated action sequences. Seeing favorite characters return and new characters being introduced in season 3, fans have become curious to known about their age.

In this article, we will take take a look at all the characters in the new installment of Demon Slayer and determine their age during the events of season 3.

Age of Tanjiro, Takito, and others in Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc

The protagonists

Tanjiro, Nezuko, Muichiro and Mitsuri (Image via Ufotable)

Kamado Tanjiro (16 years old)

The protagonist of the series, Tanjiro Kamado, is 16 years old in the Swordsmith Village arc. Tanjiro's birthday is on July 14. In the Entertainment District arc of the series, Tanjiro was 15 years old and turned 16 following his four-month training at the butterfly mansion after his fight with Upper Moon Six: Daki and Gyutaro.

Kamado Nezuko (14 years old)

Nezuko Kamado is the younger sister of Tanjiro, and was turned into a demon at the young age of 12. Born on December 28, Nezuko is choronologically 14 years old during the Swordsmith Village arc. However, due to being turned into a demon at the age of 12, she is physically two years younger than her actual age.

Muichiro Tokito (14 years old)

Muichiro Tokito is the current Mist Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps and one of the major characters in the Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc. Born on August 8, Muichiro Tokito is 14 years old during the new season, making him the youngest Hashira in the series.

Mitsuri Kanroji (19 years old)

Mitsuri Kanroji is the current Love Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps and plays a significant role in the Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc. Mitsuri is 19 years old in this new season, with her birthday being on June 1. She has one of the highest levels of raw strength among all Hashira.

Supporting characters

Genya Shinazugawa (16 years old)

Genya Shinazugawa is the younger brother of the current Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa. He plays a supporting role in Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc. Born on January 7, Genya is 16 years old during the new season and helps Tanjiro, Mitsuri, and Nezuko fight against Hantengu and his clones.

Hotaru Haganezuka (37 years old)

Hotaru Haganezuka, a swordsmith from the Swordsmith Village, is a member of the Haganezuka Clan. He plays a crucial role in forging Tanjiro's Nichirin swords. In the Swordsmith Village arc, Hotaru is 37 years of age and takes on the task of repairing the rusted 300-year-old sword that Tanjiro discovered while training with the Yoriichi Type Zero doll.

Kotetsu (10 years old)

Kotetsu is a supporting character in Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc. He's 10 years old during season 3 and a Swordsmith Village resident. Coming from a long line of swordsmiths dating back to the Sengoku Period, Kotetsu has an an advanced battle doll with him called Yoriichi Type Zero. This doll was created by his ancestors and passed down to him.

Gotō (23 years old)

Gotō is a minor character who appeared in episode 1 of Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc. A member of the cleaup crew called Kakushi, Gotō is the one who found Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu in critical condition in the aftermath of their battle in the Entertainment District Arc. In season 3, Gotō is 23 years old and is seen bringing Tanjiro a castella cake while he's in coma.

The demons

Hantengu (above 200 years)

Hantengu is a primary antagonist in Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc. A member of the Twelve Kizuki, Hantengu holds the position of Upper Rank Four. Chronologically, he is over 200 years old during the events of season 3.

Gyokko ( above 113 years)

Gyokko is another primary antagonist in Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc as well, appearing alongside Hantengu. He is a member of the Twelve Kizuki and holds the position of Upper Rank Five. Chronologically, Gyokko is over 113 years old during the events of season 3.

Muzan Kibutsuji (above 1000 years)

Demon Kign, Muzan Kibutsuji, makes an appearance in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1, where he orders Gyokko to head to the Swordsmith Village alongside Hantengu. Chronologically, Muzan is over 1000 years old during the new season.

