Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 leaks see the return of Nezuko's berserker form

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 is set to be released on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the episode as it will continue Hantengu's rampage.

The preview and leaks from episode 4 have shown us that Nezuko will also enter her Full Demon Form in this episode, probably to fight against Hantengu and his powerful Blood Demon Art. In the berserker form, Nezuko's powers significantly increase, and a horn grows from the right side of her forehead, while vine tattoos appear all across her body.

Nezuko's berserker form puts her on par with the Upper Rank Demons in Demon Slayer

As the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 approaches, excitement for the episode has only grown stronger, especially after leaked stills from the episode surfaced on Twitter. These stills primarily highlight Nezuko in her Full Demon form, with her appearance looking more demonic and a single horn protruding from the right side of her forehead.

In the last episode, we saw Tanjiro, Tokito, and Genya cross paths with Upper Rank Four Hantengu, with his powerful Blood Demon Art making combat for our heroes extremely difficult.

Hantengu showed his ability to divide into multiple demon forms in this episode, with each form having a set of powers and personality.

Hantengu's four forms (Image via Ufotable)

Tokito was blown away by Hantengu's form, Karaku, with Tanjiro being taken away by the form named Urogi. The Upper Demon Four's form Aizetsu also managed to pierce Genya Shinazugawa, putting the Demon Slayers in a tight spot.

Episode 4 will most likely see Tanjiro fight against Urogi, with Genjay and Nezuko taking on three of Hantengu's forms: Sekido, Karaku, and Aizetsu. In this situation, Nezuko entering the berserker form makes sense as she'd require all her strength to challenge Hantengu.

Nezuko in berserker form (Image via Ufotable)

In Nezuko's berserker form, a horn appears on the right side of her forehead with vine-like tattoos sprouting all across her body. This greatly enhances her physical abilities and speeds up her regeneration, putting her on par with the Upper Rank Demons. We will get to see the berserker form return in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4, with the fight amping up.

In the upcoming episode, Tanjiro will also figure out that Hantengu is the strongest when he is divided into four forms, with each form depicting one of his primal emotions. From this, Tanjiro will deduce that if Hantengu is divided into more forms, he'll be weaker, making it easier to kill him.

The hype for the upcoming episode is palpable, with leaks and spoilers adding fuel to the excitement. Fans are eagerly waiting for Nezuko to enter her berserker form in this new episode and will hope that the two Hashiras join the fight as well.

