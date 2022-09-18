Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198: Release date, where to read and what to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 197 ended on a major cliffhanger with an enraged Naoya going all out in his fight against Maki. The chapter predicts the beginning of the most intense battle yet in the ongoing Sakurajima Colony arc, with Maki contending against the cursed spirit Naoya.

However, chapter 197 announced that the manga will be on break for a week, so fans will have to wait until the upcoming week to find out what Akutami has planned for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 198.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

Everything to know about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 198

Chapter 198 release date

Naoya sees Toji in Maki (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga usually releases new chapters on a weekly basis, with raw scans and spoilers for the chapter released earlier in the week. With the manga being on break this past week, no spoilers for the upcoming chapter have been released online yet. The official english translation of chapter 198 is scheduled to be available for streaming worldwide at the following times:

Pacific Time: 8 am PST (September 25, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11 am EST (September 25, 2022)

British Time: 4 pm BST (September 25, 2022)

European Time: 5 pm CEST (September 25, 2022)

Indian time: 8.30 pm IST (September 25, 2022)

Philippine Time: 11 pm PHT (September 25, 2022)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am JST (September 26, 2022)

Australia Time: 12.30 am ACST (September 26, 2022)

Where to read the latest chapter

Chapter 198 will be available for streaming worldwide on the official Viz Shonen Jump website for Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as on the MANGA Plus by Shueisha website. VIZ and MANGA Plus allow readers to read the latest three chapters for free, requiring readers to subscribe to the service in order to read older chapters.

It will also be available on the Shonen Jump+ mobile app, which requires a subscription for readers to access all chapters of the series at once.

What to expect in chapter 198

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 198 will likely begin with the first look at Naoya’s domain. His transformation from a cursed spirit resembling a worm to a cocoon-like form and, ultimately, what seems to be a humanoid form has been sudden and rapid. Therefore, it is unclear if his domain will be polished enough to overwhelm Maki.

Naoya’s obsession with proving that Maki is not like Toji suggests that he will try to trap her alone in his domain, especially since she cannot use cursed energy. The former taunted her in chapter 197, stating that she can’t harm a cursed spirit without using weapons or physical attacks imbued with cursed energy.

It is evident that Daidou is not hostile towards Maki and might hand her back her sword right before she gets trapped within Naoya’s domain.

Chapter 198 might finally shed some light on the true nature of the sword Mai crafted for Maki while dying. It might further reveal if the sword is cursed or if Maki’s superior strength and fine-tuned senses would be enough to kill Naoya even with a weapon with no cursed energy.

A brief summary of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 197

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 197 began with Maki stepping out of Miyo’s Simple Domain after her mini training montage, announcing that she was in perfect shape. The chapter explained that time passed much faster within Miyo’s domain, and that less than a minute had passed in the real world in the time it took for Maki and him to fight over a thousand sumo matches.

Naoya immediately gave chase, voicing his frustrations upon realizing that Maki could outrun him. He tried to intercept his cousin while she was in mid-air, but she dodged the attack easily. Chapter 197 reveals that Maki’s heightened senses now allowed her to sense the fluctuations in air temperature and density, using them to move as she desired.

Naoya using Domain Expansion (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Daidou and Miyo joined the fight, slicing Naoya in half, and Maki kicked the upper half of the body away. The chapter ended with a humanoid Naoya climbing out of the shell, casting Domain Expansion.

