Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 to announce new info in September

Jujutsu Kaisen recently revealed the key visual for the Origin of Blind Obedience arc of Season 1. The first season is currently being rebroadcast in Japan, and important announcements regarding the second season will be made during a special program on September 18, 2022, which will be aired at 5:00 pm Japanese Standard Time.

This series enjoyed a considerable amount of success after the release of the first season as well as the prequel movie. There is a growing sense of anticipation since the special program could give the fanbase a release date for the upcoming season as well. In addition, Jujutsu Kaisen will be hosting another special event one week prior to the special program.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Key visual for Origin of Blind Obedience

arc revealed, special program set to announce Season 2 information

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 is currently being rebroadcast in Japan, and the series revealed the key visual for the Origin of Blind Obedience arc. Fans can mark September 18, 2022 on their calendars, as the series will be releasing important information regarding Season 2 then. This special program will air at 5:00 pm Japanese Standard Time. Information regarding the cast and production staff can be expected in this announcement.

However, fans are aware that Season 2 will premiere in 2023. The series also announced another special event that will take place on September 11, 2022 involving the Rakuten Eagles baseball team. Details regarding this event are mentioned below.

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuKaisen New information regarding Jujutsu Kaisen anime season 2 will be revealed in a special TV program set to be broadcasted on September 18th at 17:00 JST New information regarding Jujutsu Kaisen anime season 2 will be revealed in a special TV program set to be broadcasted on September 18th at 17:00 JST❗️ https://t.co/VSOGtz1Fwo

Jujutsu Kaisen announces a special event in collaboration with Rakuten Eagles

According to an announcement made by the series, there will be an event which will feature a collaboration with the popular baseball team Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles. The event will take place on September 11, 2022 at about 2:00 pm Japanese Standard Time. Junya Enoki and Subaru Kimura, the voice actors for Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo, will be taking part in the event.

shiro @kaikaikitan HQ version of Jujutsu Kaisen x Rakuten Eagles Collaboration Illustration HQ version of Jujutsu Kaisen x Rakuten Eagles Collaboration Illustration https://t.co/PnWy5SRFAI

Jさん ( ֊' '֊)🍃🏹 @soukatsu_ new Jujutsu Kaisen x Rakuten Eagles baseball collab happening on Sep. 11th!!! new Jujutsu Kaisen x Rakuten Eagles baseball collab happening on Sep. 11th!!! ⚾️ https://t.co/sYdL9KHZ5n

shiro @kaikaikitan Jujutsu Kaisen x Rakuten Eagles life-sized panels Jujutsu Kaisen x Rakuten Eagles life-sized panels https://t.co/mSUEcj8ZYA

On the aforementioned date, a new key visual will be released. Fans can also expect sales of chibi figures and a life-sized panel being displayed at the venue. Ticket sales for this special event will begin today, on August 22, 2022. Fans can purchase tickets to the infield third base upper rows B or C. The cost of a ticket is 6,500 Yen, and the seats cannot be selected.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Jujutsu Kaisen as 2022 progresses.

