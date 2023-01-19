Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 spoilers explain the connection between Hana and Megumi

Having been released earlier this week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 spoilers showed a clear effort made by mangaka Gege Akutami toward the series’ final stretch. The issue is exciting, as it was filled with action and implicit revelations, as well as those of the more explicit variety.

One such aspect of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210, which falls into the more explicit revelatory category, is the connection between Hana Kurusu and Megumi Fushiguro. Ever since the end of the Tokyo No. 1 colony arc saw Hana save Megumi, fans have been confused as there was no apparent connection between the two outside of the Culling Game.

However, the latest unofficially released issue of the series has finally made that connection abundantly clear. As such, this article details how Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 explains the link between Megumi and Hana.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 reveals Hana’s Culling Game rescue of Megumi as parallel to the pair’s first meeting

As per the spoilers and raw scans unofficially released throughout the week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 opens with three young children being raised by a Cursed Spirit. In a flashback, the trio seems orphaned as they are shown dirty and wearing torn and ragged clothes. Nevertheless, they had food provided for them by the many-faced Cursed Spirit.

The issue later reveals that one of the children, a young girl who is given focus in the opening flashback, was a young Hana Kurusu. The chapter also explains at the same time that a young Megumi Fushiguro, out on a walk with adoptive father-figure Satoru Gojo, unintentionally used his white Divine Dog shikigami.

However, upon realizing that the Cursed Spirit was not their mother, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 shows that Hana found Megumi’s white Divine Dog, which led the former away from the Cursed Spirit. The spoilers for this issue don’t expressly state why Megumi’s white Divine Dog was found in the vicinity of the Cursed Spirit without his command. However, it seems to have instinctively sensed the malevolent Cursed Energy and went towards it.

The white Divine Dog leads Hana away from the Cursed Spirit and towards Megumi and Satoru, effectively rescuing her from possible death. Neither Megumi nor Satoru see the young Hana, but she notices them and believes that she’ll one day come across the young boy who saved her again.

Flash forward to the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc, and Hana Kurusu did indeed get the opportunity to come across Megumi Fushiguro again, as explained in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210. One of the most interesting aspects of the reveal is how a young Megumi was already skilled enough in jujutsu to tame the Divine Dogs.

Moreover, it has also been stated in the series that Megumi can’t enlist help in taming a shikigami from anything or anyone that isn’t a previously tamed one. Since Megumi was able to tame a shikigami at such a young age, it established how naturally gifted he is and implies how good of a teacher Satoru is.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 spoilers were interesting in a lot of ways. However, the most fascinating detail was the issue's explanation of how a young Megumi’s white Divine Dog unintentionally saved Hana from a Cursed Spirit when they were younger. This, in turn, developed Hana's desire to come across Megumi again someday, thus establishing their connection which was first implied at the end of the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc.

