Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 reaffirms Megumi and Yuji's bond

The recent spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 have surprised the entire anime community, which has its due credits in mangaka Gege Akatumi setting up some shocking twists with the return of the main characters. As such, the raw scans of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 depicted a strong bond between Megumi Fushiguro and Itadori Yuji.

The two characters became close friends when Yuji tried to save Megumi by swallowing one of Sukuna's fingers. Under the supervision of Gojo Satoru, the duo has been saving each other's backs ever since. Moreover, as the series progressed, the bond shared between the two sorcerers strengthened gradually.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 shows Megumi's determination to save Yuji

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 raw scans, Yuji Itadori is seen going berserk watching Sukuna’s action. As the pink-haired protagonist couldn't bear the anguish caused by the curse energy for humans, he started to throw strong punches at Sukuna, who is currently using Megumi's body as a vessel in the manga.

According to the Jujustu Kaisen chapter 214 spoilers, Yuji's rage is triggered by seeing Sukuna do horrible things while possessing Megumi's body. The desperation that the pink-haired sorcerer exhibited in saving his friend showed how much he cares for his fellow classmate.

When Sukuna tried to fight back against Yuji with cleave slashes, he found that his fingers had frozen because Megumi's sense had cut off the curse energy channel. This indicates that the latter is also responding to Yuji by supporting him as best he can, further showing how deep the bonding between Megumi and Yuji is right now.

Moreover, according to the raw scan of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214, Sukuna was surprised by the raw power of Yuji. It made the King of Curses think as he later blamed Kenjaku for remembering the parentage of Yuji Itadori. As such, due to the interference of Megumi’s senses, the pink-haired sorcerer was able to land a strong attack on Sukuna in the end.

The recent display of the bond shared between Megumi and Yuji made the fandom remember a plot from the past chapters. In chapter 91, it is shown that when Gojo Satoru was on the verge of being sealed, he called out for Geto Suguru to wake up. At that moment, the latter's consciousness tried to stop Kenjaku from sealing Gojo. Although Kenjaku was startled, he laughed it off.

Similarly, with Megumi and Yuji, a similar instance occurred in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214. Even though the former is currently being used as a vessel by Sukuna, just like Kenjaku is doing with Geto, he has been trying to aid the latter by resisting the curse energy channel.

Final Thoughts

At this point in the manga, it's still unclear if Megumi can take control of his body again from Sukuna's possession. When Yuji was the vessel of the King of Curses, there was a time limit regarding how much time Sukuna could control the pink-haired sorcerer's body. However, as per the spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214, Sukuna has shown to have no time limit after possessing Megumi.

Although Yuji is trying his best to pull Sukuna out of Megumi’s body, the former is now showing what he is capable of without his original power. Still, there are concerns regarding how Sukuna will respond after observing this scenario, given he is the strongest curse spirit in Jujutsu Kaisen as of now. Hence, it will be hard for the duo to pull Sukuna off.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 raw scans also showed Megumi and Yuji having a small chance at beating the King of Curses because of how close they were. As a result, fans are now anticipating the release of the upcoming chapters, which might break the suspense of Sukuna's body possession of Megumi and Yuji's fight against the King of Curses.

