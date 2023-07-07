Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 online? Streaming options explored

Since Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 premiered on July 6, 2023, fans have been clamoring for any information related to the series. Set to be released on July 13, viewers are now eagerly awaiting the release of episode 2. As the first episode of the popular anime's second season was released as part of Summer Anime 2023, fans praised not only the plot but also its animation and voice acting.

The series, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, has been labeled a masterpiece for numerous reasons, including its remarkable impact on the industry, a feat only a few anime have achieved over the years. Following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1, many fans have been asking where they can watch the new season. The good news is that season 2 of the anime is now available on a few legal streaming platforms, much to the delight of fans.

Apart from Japanese streaming platforms, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is available on Crunchyroll and others

With 23 episodes this season, many people are looking for information on where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Fans in Japan can catch new episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 on the MBS/TBS network every Thursday at 11:56 pm JST. The episode will air on 28 MBS and TBS affiliate stations. Furthermore, as soon as an episode ends its broadcast, it will be made available on ABEMA, DMM TV, d Anime Store, Prime Video, and other streaming services in Japan.

International viewers in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) can watch the anime on Crunchyroll. The series has been licensed for streaming by the American entertainment company for these regions.

Additionally, viewers will be able to watch each episode in the original Japanese voice, in English subtitles, and in a variety of dubs such as English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and so on.

However, fans must sign up for one of the Crunchyroll subscription packs in order to watch the new episodes of the anime series. The Crunchyroll Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month) subscription packs are the most popular among viewers.

Not only is the second season available on Crunchyroll, but it is also available on Netflix in selected regions. Furthermore, Ani-One Asia previously revealed that it would stream the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

The episodes will be available on Ani-One Asia ULTRA every Thursday at 23:56 (UTC+8) in Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and many other Asian countries.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Cheesegod167🧀 @cheesegod167 People said Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was gonna be dark but this is looking like a slice of life People said Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was gonna be dark but this is looking like a slice of life 😭 https://t.co/IjvcF4VyOS

The first half of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will adapt Gojo's Past Arc from Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga. It will transport viewers to spring 2006, when Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, both from Jujutsu High, are shown receiving two missions from Tengen.

The tasks are to accompany and erase the Star Plasma Vessel, Amanai Riko, the woman chosen as Tengen's ideal match. However, Fushiguro will obstruct an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. In addition, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will also shed light on Gojo and Geto's past. Additionally, it will also adapt the infamous Shibuya Incident Arc.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes