All 12 Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 deaths in chronological order

Known for killing off fan-favorite characters, Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 features a lot of casualties. Characters like Nobara Kugisaki, Nanami Kento, and Riko Amanai met tragic ends in the second season, which covered both the Hidden Inventory and Shibuya Incident arcs of the manga.

The popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 can be attributed, in part, to the deaths that occurred during the season. These had a significant impact on the plot and the fandom. This article shall explore all the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 deaths in chronological order, as well as the role that these characters played in the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Toji Fushiguro, Nanami Kento, and 10 other Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 deaths in chronological order

1) Riko Amanai

The first among Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 deaths (Image via MAPPA).

Riko Amanai was not only the first to die in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, but she was also one of the most pivotal characters, and her murder set Geto and Gojo on a new path. Since she was the Star Plasma Vessel for Master Tengen, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were tasked with protecting her so she could engage in the merger, but she was ultimately killed by Toji Fushiguro, a mercenary hired by the Time Vessel Association.

Toji defeated Gojo and then shot Riko to death right in front of Geto, who was defeated soon after. While Satoru returned to kill Toji, the mission failed, and the consequences had a significant impact on the character of Geto, who eventually became a jujutsu terrorist and caused mayhem on his own for years.

2) Misato Kuroi

A somewhat forgotten character in the series (Image via MAPPA).

Misato was a character that many fans of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 may have forgotten about due to her minor role in the story. However, she was a sorcerer in charge of Riko Amanai and had to deal with a number of threats to keep her safe, including the mercenaries hired by Toji Fushiguro in the Hidden Inventory arc.

One of the mercenaries was tasked with killing Misato, but she was taken away instead, which is why Toji told Geto that "perhaps" she was dead. The series didn't confirm her passing until chapter 236 of the manga, when Satoru Gojo died while fighting Ryomen Sukuna and she was seen in the afterlife with Riko.

3) Toji Fushiguro

One of the main antagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA).

Toji is the main antagonist of the Hidden Inventory arc and is also one of the most popular characters in the series because of his natural charisma, backstory, and fighting prowess despite having no Cursed Energy. The disgraced member of the Zen'in clan, Toji, became a powerful mercenary known as the "Sorcerer Killer" and was hired to take the life of Riko Amanai by the Time Vessel Association.

Eventually, Toji was killed by Satoru Gojo in their final battle of the arc, although the former had tremendous ramifications in the story. His murder of Riko Amanai led to Suguru Geto's descent into madness. In addition, he also tasked Gojo with taking care of his son, Megumi Fushiguro.

4) Yu Haibara

Another underrated death in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA).

Among Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 deaths, very few are as cynical and sour as Yu Haibara's, since it seems that the character was solely written to die. He was a Jujutsu sorcerer and a friend of Nanami Kento, who was tasked with several missions during their time as students but died on a mission they did together.

Haibara was a very cheerful person, whose death had a huge impact on Suguru Geto and Nanami because they felt that good people were dying in this endless battle against Curses. In that regard, Haibara's death mostly served to influence Geto and Nanami's characters in the series.

5) Kokichi Muta/Mechamaru

The first death to start the Shibuya Incident arc (Image via MAPPA).

Mechamaru was the first in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 that started the Shibuya Incident arc. Revealed to be Kenjaku's spy, he was one of the student sorcerers in Kyoto who sided with the villain so Mahito's Idle Transfiguration could heal his wounded body and allow him to walk and have a normal life.

However, Kokichi had a change of heart and decided to fight Mahito to the death, dying in the process. He did, however, provide Yuji Itadori with information about Kenjaku's plan to seal Satoru Gojo in Shibuya, which helped in that arc to some extent.

6) Hanami

The first Curse to die in the series (Image via MAPPA).

Hanami was, along with Choso, Jogo, and Mahito, tasked by Kenjaku to hold off Satoru Gojo in the Shibuya subway to seal him, so they had to fight the powerful sorcerer as the plan took full force. This gave Gojo a moment to display some of his power, and Hanami was the sole casualty of this confrontation.

It was one of the most gruesome deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 since Gojo pinned him against the wall and overpowered Hanami to the point of killing him. Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo already managed to defeat him to some degree in the first season of the anime, but Gojo made quick work of him with ease.

7) Dagon

Dagon had a quick death in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA).

Dagon was one of Kenjaku's Curses in the first season of the anime, but he did not fight until Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, when he engaged in a showdown with Naobito Zen'in, Maki Zen'in, Nanami Kento, and Megumi Fushiguro. The Curse showed how powerful he was and overwhelmed them in his Domain Expansion, to the point they could only attempt to escape.

Toji Fushiguro, who was resurrected by one of Kenjaku's allies, stepped in to take care of Dagon, quickly overwhelming him. Dagon dealt critical wounds to the main cast before Toji's arrival, but he was ultimately murdered by the disgraced member of the Zen'in clan.

8) Naobito Zen'in

A character with a short stint in the series (Image via MAPPA).

Naobito Zen'in had a very short stint in the series, as he made his first physical appearance in the Shibuya Incident arc to aid the sorcerers against Kenjaku and his Curses and was quickly involved in the battle with Dagon. Despite his obvious battle experience, the leader of the Zen'in clan, much like his allies, was overwhelmed by Dagon's power, and he even lost an arm in the process.

Until that point, Naobito was still alive, but Jogo arrived and burned him alive, which has left most anime-only viewers assuming that he died right then and there. However, it was later revealed that he died while being taken care of by the doctors of the Zen'in clan, which is due to be shown in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

9) Jogo

Jogo died at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA).

As Naobito, Nanami, and Maki survived the battle with Dagon, and Megumi was separated from the group by Toji, Jogo went on to force Yuji Itadori to eat ten of Ryomen Sukuna's fingers. This led to Sukuna taking over Yuji's body and having the King of Curses fight Jogo, which was one of the most celebrated battles in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Jogo used the entirety of his power to fight Sukuna, but the latter was simply on another level and killed the former with his now-iconic Fire Arrow. The battle ended with Jogo dying and Sukuna giving a few final words of respect, which has been one of the most memorable moments of the character as well.

10) Nanami Kento

One of the shocking Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 deaths (Image via MAPPA).

Nanami Kento was one of the several sorcerers who were involved in the Shibuya Incident arc and was burned by Jogo after the battle with Dagon, leaving him barely alive in the process. As he walked through the Shibuya subway, he slaughtered several low-level Curses as he was slowly passing away.

However, Mahito arrived and took his life with one touch right in front of Yuji, much to the latter's shock. Nanami was reminded of Yu Haibara, his friend, through Yuji and asked him to "take it from here," leading to one of the most heartbreaking deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

11) Nobara Kugisaki

One of the most controversial Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA).

As Yuji Itadori was fighting Mahito after the latter murdered Nanami, Nobara Kugisaki got involved in the battle and tried to help his friend. However, as they were cornering Mahito, the latter managed to touch Nobara's eye with his Idle Transfiguration technique and took her life in the process, breaking Yuji's spirit at the time.

This was one of the most shocking moments for anime-only viewers in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. However, it is also worth pointing out that some fans believe that Nobara is still alive, as the series never fully confirmed her death.

12) Mahito

The last among Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 deaths (Image via MAPPA).

Mahito made a very strong impression during the Shibuya Incident arc as he took the lives of two major and popular characters, Nanami Kento and Nobara Kugisaki, while also stripping Aoi Todo of his Cursed Technique. However, Yuji Itadori managed to defeat Mahito after all the pain the latter caused him, thus providing the audience with a moment of great satisfaction.

However, Mahito didn't die at that moment at the hands of Yuji but rather by Kenjaku, who appeared after his ally was defeated and gobbled him through the Cursed Technique he had through Suguru Geto's body. Kenjaku was hoping for Yuji to weaken Mahito enough so he could eat him and gain his Idle Transfiguration, thus giving him the chance to start the Culling Games.

Final thoughts

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 deaths were a huge factor in the series' popularity in 2023 and added a lot of tension to the story. Some of these have become iconic moments in the series, such as Nobara and Nanami's deaths or the battle that Jogo had with Sukuna.

