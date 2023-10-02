Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 recently dropped and caused a lot of hype online, especially when it went deeper with Satoru Gojo being sealed. This is one of the most important moments in Gege Akutami's manga and MAPPA Studio added some interesting details, although the season as a whole has been very consistent staying faithful to the author's original vision.

Beyond that, it is also worth pointing out that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 could be the moment where the Shibuya Incident arc properly begins, much to the fans' excitement.

This is due to the fact that Gojo has been sealed, Pseudo-Geto and his Curses are making their move, and the likes of Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and others are trying to save the day.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10: Geto choking himself, and other changes made in the anime

1. Geto choking his own body

Perhaps the biggest difference in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 (Image via MAPPA).

One of the most significant moments in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 was, of course, Satoru Gojo getting sealed and the anime really savored this scene.

There were a couple of extra moments, such as Gojo's reaction when he is about to get sealed and a few other tidbits, but the most prominent was when Geto was choking his own body.

Gojo was quick to realize that the man standing before him wasn't the Suguru Geto he was friends with and knew during his youth. This is where anime-only viewers get that iconic moment of the Geto imposter showing how he took over his body, much to Satoru's disgust and shock.

However, while the manga also showed how Suguru's body was starting to reject its new owner and was actively trying to take him out, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 10 goes a bit further.

It shows how much strength Geto's body is applying while choking his own neck, which further emphasizes its resolve to take the impostor down and the connection that he had with Gojo as the former was reacting to the latter's words.

2. Adding a few new angles here and there

Expand Tweet

The truth of the matter is that this episode didn't have a lot of major changes when compared to the events of its manga counterpart. This is par for the course with MAPPA when it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen: they often try to stay very faithful to Gege Akutami's vision in the source material, which is definitely shown in episodes like this one.

Perhaps a difference between the anime and the manga is that the former tries to adapt some panels from the latter in a different manner.

A good example of that is when Yuji Itadori, Mei Mei, and Ui Ui do a battle stance against the Curses; this moment is definitely a callback to a specific panel from the manga but while the latter showed it from a side angle, the anime goes for a frontal shot.

This can be applied to several instances of this episode but, in general terms, is not very different from what was shown in the manga.

Some dialogues, such as the ones between Pseudo-Geto's Curses, are extended a bit but nothing meaningful is added in that particular scene.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.